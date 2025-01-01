ETV Bharat / international

Ziaur Rahman Declared Independence: Another Revision In New Bangladeshi Textbooks

New Delhi: In a significant move that reignites historical debates, Bangladesh has decided that new textbooks for primary and secondary students will acknowledge late President Ziaur Rahman as the declarer of the country's independence in 1971.

"The new textbooks for the 2025 academic year will state that on March 26, 1971, Ziaur Rahman declared the independence of Bangladesh, and on March 27, he made another declaration of independence on behalf of Bangabandhu (Sheikh Mujibur Rahman),” a report in the Daily Star news website quoted AKM Reazul Hassan, chairman of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board, as saying on Wednesday.

This decision reflects a shift in historical interpretation, revisiting the contested narratives of Bangladesh’s Liberation War. The announcement underscores the complexity of the nation's struggle for independence, where figures like Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Ziaur Rahman played pivotal but distinct roles in the historic events of 1971.

The decision to change the narrative about the declarer of Bangladesh’s independence comes in the wake of the ouster of Awami League’s Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister in August last year.

The question of who first declared the independence of Bangladesh in 1971 remains one of the most debated and politically sensitive topics in the country’s history. This issue is rooted in the tumultuous events of the Liberation War and the roles played by key figures, including Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Ziaur Rahman. The narrative has evolved over time, influenced by shifting political climates and interpretations.

According to the Daily Star report, writer and researcher Rakhal Raha, who was involved in the process of making changes in the textbooks, said they tried to free the textbooks from "exaggerated, imposed history".

"Those who revised the textbooks found that it wasn't fact-based information that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman sent the wireless message (declaring independence) while being arrested by the Pakistani army, and so they decided to remove it," Raha was quoted as saying.

Supporters of the Awami League believe that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had made the announcement and that Ziaur Rahman, who was an army major and later a sector commander of the Liberation War, merely read out the declaration upon Mujib's instructions. However, supporters of BNP believe their party founder and also former President of the country Ziaur Rahman had made the declaration.

In the textbooks of classes one to 10, the information on who made the declaration of independence was changed according to the government in power. When the Awami League was in power from 1996 to 2001, the textbooks stated that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman made the declaration of independence and Ziaur Rahman read out the announcement. On the other hand, when the BNP was in power from 2001 to 2006, it was stated that Ziaur Rahman had made the declaration.

Ziaur Rahman served as the sixth President of Bangladesh from 1977 until his assassination in 1981. One of the leading figures of country’s independence war, he broadcast the Bangladeshi declaration of independence in March 1971 from Chittagong at the onset of the Liberation War. He was the founder of the BNP. He previously served as the third chief of army staff from 1975 to 1978 with a minor break.