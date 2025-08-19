ETV Bharat / international

Zelenskyy Signals Openness To Three-Way Meeting With Trump And Putin

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump participate in a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2025. ( AFP )

Washington: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump expressed hope that Monday’s critical talks with Ukrainian and European leaders at the White House could lead to trilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Monday’s hastily assembled meeting comes after Trump met with Putin and has said that the onus is now on Zelenskyy to agree to concessions that he said could end the war.

A group of European political heavy-hitters will also meet with the U.S. president after they were left out of Friday’s summit, and they are looking to safeguard Ukraine and the continent from any widening aggression from Moscow.

Trump and Zelenskyy’s meeting was friendlier than last time

It was only a few months ago that Trump and Zelenskyy last met in the Oval Office, but Monday’s face-to-face between the two leaders looked markedly different.

For much of their February exchange, during which Trump and Vance blasted Zelenskyy as “disrespectful” and warned about future American support, Zelenskyy crossed his arms and looked askance at the U.S. leaders. The presidents often spoke over each other, also gesturing disagreement.

Monday’s meeting was rounded out with more smiles and pleasantries between the two leaders, as well as agreement on some points regarding the ongoing war. Both men largely sat with their hands clasped in their laps, affably fielding questions from reporters.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine wants ‘everything’ as far as US security guarantees