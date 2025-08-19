Zelenskyy Signals Openness To Three-Way Meeting With Trump And Putin

Washington: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump expressed hope that Monday’s critical talks with Ukrainian and European leaders at the White House could lead to trilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Monday’s hastily assembled meeting comes after Trump met with Putin and has said that the onus is now on Zelenskyy to agree to concessions that he said could end the war.
A group of European political heavy-hitters will also meet with the U.S. president after they were left out of Friday’s summit, and they are looking to safeguard Ukraine and the continent from any widening aggression from Moscow.
Trump and Zelenskyy’s meeting was friendlier than last time
It was only a few months ago that Trump and Zelenskyy last met in the Oval Office, but Monday’s face-to-face between the two leaders looked markedly different.
For much of their February exchange, during which Trump and Vance blasted Zelenskyy as “disrespectful” and warned about future American support, Zelenskyy crossed his arms and looked askance at the U.S. leaders. The presidents often spoke over each other, also gesturing disagreement.
Monday’s meeting was rounded out with more smiles and pleasantries between the two leaders, as well as agreement on some points regarding the ongoing war. Both men largely sat with their hands clasped in their laps, affably fielding questions from reporters.
Zelenskyy says Ukraine wants ‘everything’ as far as US security guarantees
The big topic of the Oval Office meeting Monday was what U.S. security guarantees Ukraine needs to agree to a peace deal and whether Trump would be willing to provide them.
Zelenskyy outlined what he said his country needed to feel secure, which included a “strong Ukrainian army” through weapons sales and training. The second part, he said, would depend on the outcome of Monday’s talks and what EU countries, NATO and the U.S. would be able to guarantee to the war-torn country.
Trump stopped short of committing U.S. troops to the effort, saying instead that there would be a “NATO-like” security presence but that all those details would be hashed out in their afternoon meeting with EU leaders.
“They want to give protection and they feel very strongly about it and we’ll help them out with that,” Trump said. “I think its very important to get the deal done.”
What to know about the White House meeting
Security guarantees for Ukraine: On the table for discussion are possible NATO-like security guarantees that Ukraine would need for any peace with Russia to be durable. Putin opposes Ukraine joining NATO outright, yet Trump’s team claims the Russian leader is open to allies agreeing to defend Ukraine if it comes under attack.
The annexation of Crimea: Trump suggested that Ukraine could not regain Crimea, which Russia annexed illegally in 2014, setting off an armed conflict that led to its broader 2022 invasion. Trump says Putin reiterated that he wants the key Donetsk and Luhansk regions that make up the Donbas.
A potential peace accord: Trump has abandoned a push for a ceasefire, arguing instead for a full peace agreement, a position held by Putin. Moscow has long said it’s not interested in a temporary truce and is seeking a long-term settlement that takes the Kremlin’s interests into account.