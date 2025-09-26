ETV Bharat / international

Zelenskyy Says Russian Officials Should End War Or Find 'Bomb Shelters'

Washington: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the Kremlin will become a target and Russian officials should check for bomb shelters if Moscow does not stop its invasion of his country, Axios reported Thursday.

Russia has occupied about 20 percent of Ukraine and rained bombs and missiles on civilian and military sites since launching a full-scale invasion in 2022, with Moscow's forces striking the government complex in Kyiv for the first time this month. Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian policy would also now put previously off-limits targets in the crosshairs, Axios reported.

"They have to know where their bomb shelters are," Zelenskyy told Axios in an interview. "They need it. If they will not stop the war, they will need it in any case." Answering criticism from US President Donald Trump and his right-wing government over the indefinite suspension of elections in wartime Ukraine, Zelenskyy also told Axios that he would not seek to remain in power once peace comes.

"My goal is to finish the war," not to continue to run for office, he said. Zelenskyy said Ukraine would not target civilians in Russia because "we are not terrorists." However, he indicated that Ukraine hopes to obtain a more powerful US weapon, which he did not name, to threaten strikes deep inside Russia. Axios quoted Zelenskyy as saying he had told Trump during a meeting in New York this week "what we need -- one thing."

Trump growing 'impatient'

"If we will have such long-distance weapons from the United States, we will use it," he said in a clip of the interview released by Axios. US and European backing for Ukraine's ability to strike deep inside Russia has often wavered, with Washington and European capitals nervous of provoking Moscow into an expanded conflict. However, Ukraine is now frequently hitting Russian energy industry installations and Zelenskyy said Trump had given him the green light to continue.