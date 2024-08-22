ETV Bharat / international

Zelensky Visits Ukraine's Sumy Area, Bordering Russia's Kursk Region

author img

By AFP

Published : Aug 22, 2024, 3:22 PM IST

Reaching the Sumy area, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky conducted a meeting with Commander-in-Chief (Oleksandr) Syrsky and the Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Thursday, stating that one more settlement has been under their control.

Zelensky Visits Ukraine's Sumy Area, Bordering Russia's Kursk Region
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (ANI)

Kyiv(Ukraine): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he went on Thursday to border areas in the Sumy region, just across the frontier from Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops are staging an unprecedented offensive.

Over two years into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv's troops caught the Kremlin off-guard on August 6 by launching a large-scale assault inside Russian territory, where they captured dozens of settlements.

"I visited the border area of the Sumy region and held a meeting with Commander-in-Chief (Oleksandr) Syrsky and the head of the Sumy regional military administration," Zelensky said on social media.

Zelensky said his troops had seized another settlement and "replenished the exchange fund," meaning it captured more prisoners of war to be used as leverage for future swaps.

Ukrainian officials have said the goals of the offensive included creating a "buffer zone" in Russian territory, seeking an end to the war on "fair" terms and stretching Russian forces.

Kyiv's troops are however still struggling in the eastern Donbas region, where the Russian army has been making steady gains. Zelensky said he discussed "steps taken to strengthen the defence toward Toretsk and Pokrovsk" in the Donbas, frontline areas with fierce fighting.

As the war stretches into its third year, Ukraine has been stepping up its attacks on Russian territory. A source in Ukraine's Security Services told AFP that Ukrainian forces had hit the Marinovka airfield in the Volgograd region, saying "each operation reduces Russia's superiority in the skies and significantly limits their aircraft capabilities."

Volgograd regional governor Andrei Bocharov said Thursday that a drone downed by air defences had sparked a fire "at a defence ministry facility" without giving details.

Russia has denounced the Kursk offensive, in which at least 31 civilians have died and 143 have been injured, according to TASS state news agency.

Read More

  1. 'Leader Of Largest Democracy Hugs World's Most Bloody Criminal': Zelenskyy On Modi-Putin Camaraderie Amid Missile Attack on Ukraine
  2. The Declaration Of The Ukraine Peace Summit: Lack of India's Support

Kyiv(Ukraine): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he went on Thursday to border areas in the Sumy region, just across the frontier from Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops are staging an unprecedented offensive.

Over two years into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv's troops caught the Kremlin off-guard on August 6 by launching a large-scale assault inside Russian territory, where they captured dozens of settlements.

"I visited the border area of the Sumy region and held a meeting with Commander-in-Chief (Oleksandr) Syrsky and the head of the Sumy regional military administration," Zelensky said on social media.

Zelensky said his troops had seized another settlement and "replenished the exchange fund," meaning it captured more prisoners of war to be used as leverage for future swaps.

Ukrainian officials have said the goals of the offensive included creating a "buffer zone" in Russian territory, seeking an end to the war on "fair" terms and stretching Russian forces.

Kyiv's troops are however still struggling in the eastern Donbas region, where the Russian army has been making steady gains. Zelensky said he discussed "steps taken to strengthen the defence toward Toretsk and Pokrovsk" in the Donbas, frontline areas with fierce fighting.

As the war stretches into its third year, Ukraine has been stepping up its attacks on Russian territory. A source in Ukraine's Security Services told AFP that Ukrainian forces had hit the Marinovka airfield in the Volgograd region, saying "each operation reduces Russia's superiority in the skies and significantly limits their aircraft capabilities."

Volgograd regional governor Andrei Bocharov said Thursday that a drone downed by air defences had sparked a fire "at a defence ministry facility" without giving details.

Russia has denounced the Kursk offensive, in which at least 31 civilians have died and 143 have been injured, according to TASS state news agency.

Read More

  1. 'Leader Of Largest Democracy Hugs World's Most Bloody Criminal': Zelenskyy On Modi-Putin Camaraderie Amid Missile Attack on Ukraine
  2. The Declaration Of The Ukraine Peace Summit: Lack of India's Support

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ZELENSKY IN BORDERING KURSK REGIONUKRAINIAN PRESIDENT ZELENSKYZELENSKY VISITS UKRAINE SUMY AREA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis: Memorials Honouring India's Bangladesh Liberation War At Risk

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.