Zelensky Visits Ukraine's Sumy Area, Bordering Russia's Kursk Region

Kyiv(Ukraine): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he went on Thursday to border areas in the Sumy region, just across the frontier from Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops are staging an unprecedented offensive.

Over two years into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv's troops caught the Kremlin off-guard on August 6 by launching a large-scale assault inside Russian territory, where they captured dozens of settlements.

"I visited the border area of the Sumy region and held a meeting with Commander-in-Chief (Oleksandr) Syrsky and the head of the Sumy regional military administration," Zelensky said on social media.

Zelensky said his troops had seized another settlement and "replenished the exchange fund," meaning it captured more prisoners of war to be used as leverage for future swaps.

Ukrainian officials have said the goals of the offensive included creating a "buffer zone" in Russian territory, seeking an end to the war on "fair" terms and stretching Russian forces.