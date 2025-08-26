'We Count On India's Contribution': Zelenskyy To PM Modi As 'World Strives To End This War' With Russia

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his warm greetings on Ukraine's Independence Day, expressing that Kyiv counts on India's contribution in efforts to end the "horrible war" with Russia.

Zelenskyy further appreciated India's constant dedication towards peace and dialogue. In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi, for the warm greetings on Ukraine's Independence Day. We appreciate India's dedication to peace and dialogue."

"Now, as the entire world strives to end this horrible war with dignity and lasting peace, we count on India's contribution. Every decision that strengthens diplomacy leads to better security not only in Europe, but also in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," he added.

In the same post, Zelenskyy had attached Modi's letter in which the Prime Minister thanked him for his message and kind wishes on the occasion of India's Independence Day. In the letter addressed to the Ukrainian President, Modi thanked Zelenskyy for his thoughtful message and kind wishes on the occasion of Independence Day of India.

The Prime Minister also extended his greetings to the people of Ukraine on the occasion of their Independence Day and vividly remembered his visit to Kyiv in August last year, saying, "I also take this opportunity to extend my greetings to you and the people of Ukraine on the occasion of your Independence Day. I warmly recall my visit to Kyiv in August last year, and note the progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral relations since then."

PM Modi further asserted that he looks forward to working with Ukraine to strengthen India-Ukraine mutual cooperation. Highlighting India's commitment to peace, PM said, "India has always stood on the side of peace. India remains committed to extending all possible support for sincere efforts seeking an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy."

He also conveyed his wishes for Zelenskyy's health and well-being. "I avail myself of this opportunity to convey to you my sincere wishes for your good health and well-being, as well as for the progress and prosperity of the people of Ukraine," the Prime Minister said.

