Zelensky Says Hopes Trump 'Victory' Will Bring 'Just Peace In Ukraine Closer'

After the impressive triumph of Republican candidate Donald Trump, his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, extended congratulatory wishes to the newly elected US president.

File Photo of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (ETV Bharat)
By AFP

Published : 1 hours ago

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Donald Trump Wednesday on his "impressive victory" in US elections and said he hoped his presidency would bring a "just peace in Ukraine closer".

A second Trump term raises questions over Washington's long-term support for Ukraine, battling a Russian invasion for almost three years, as the Republican candidate has been highly critical of US military aid to Kyiv.

"I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer," Zelensky said in a statement on social media.

"We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump's decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States," he added.

Zelensky said Kyiv was "committed to ensuring long-term peace and security in Europe and the transatlantic community with the support of our allies".

Prime Minister Denys Shmygal later said Ukrainians "look forward to an era of a strong United States under your leadership". Zelensky met Trump for talks while visiting the US in September, a meeting that came after public tensions between the two politicians.

Standing next to Zelensky, Trump had touted his working relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak, congratulating Trump, described the September meeting as "productive."

"It is essential that Ukraine has bipartisan support in the United States," he added. Trump has claimed he could settle the conflict "in 24 hours", without giving details, and has repeatedly blamed Ukraine for the war.

Political tensions between Trump and Zelensky pre-date Moscow's 2022 invasion. In 2019, during his first term in office, Trump was accused of pressuring Zelensky to investigate the business dealings of his opponent Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, in Ukraine.

