"Putin Will Die Soon....Everything Will Be Over": Zelensky Amid Russian Leader's Health Speculations

Hyderabad: Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "will die soon", believing it will end the ongoing war between the two countries, The Kyiv Independent has stated. His remarks have come amid rumours about the Russian leader's "deteriorating" health condition.

According to the news portal, during a visit to Paris, Zelensky said that Putin hopes to remain in power till death and apprehended that his ambitions are not limited to Ukraine but could lead to a confrontation with the West.

Urging the US and Europe to pressurise Putin, the Ukrainian President said it is important that America does not help the Russian leader to get out of this global isolation. This is one of the most dangerous moments, he said adding, Putin is afraid of the European-American alliance and hopes to divide it.

Zelensky went on to say that Putin fears his mortality. "He will die soon, that is a fact, and everything will be over," said Ukrainian President, according to The Kyiv Independent.