Zardari Broaches Kashmir Issue With Chinese President Xi Jiping

Beijing: Visiting Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari has broached the Kashmir issue during his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, even as the two countries reaffirmed the importance of their defence cooperation in maintaining “strategic balance” in the region.

“The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments in the situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” a joint statement issued after Zadrari’s visit to Beijing said on Thursday.

“The Chinese side reiterated that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is left over from history and should be properly and peacefully resolved in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements”, it said.

Zardari, who arrived here for a five-day visit on Tuesday, met Xi on Wednesday. On Friday Zardari attended in Harbin the 9th Asian Winter Games, which was inaugurated by Xi.

On their defence ties, the joint statement said, “The two sides underscored that strategic defence and security cooperation between China and Pakistan plays an irreplaceable and critical role in maintaining peace, stability and strategic balance in the region.”

The two sides will continue to maintain high-level military-to-military visits and exchanges and elevate cooperation in areas of joint training, exercises and military technology.

Coinciding with Zardari’s visit, the two countries have agreed to enhance intelligence sharing and security cooperation to deal with recurring militant attacks against Chinese personnel working in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.