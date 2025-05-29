ETV Bharat / international

Yunus, The BNP, And The Barracks: Why India Is watching Bangladesh’s Election Clock

New Delhi: As political uncertainty deepens in Bangladesh, India has signalled a clear interest in the swift restoration of democratic order in its eastern neighbour. On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs underscored the urgency of holding free and fair elections at the earliest, amid growing calls within Bangladesh--from the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and even the military-- for polls by the end of 2025. With Muhammad Yunus now at the helm of the interim government, India sees the timing and conduct of these elections not merely as a domestic matter for Dhaka but as a regional imperative with significant implications for security, connectivity, and economic cooperation across South Asia.

“We have articulated our position very clearly, as far as elections in Bangladesh are concerned, and we have done so consistently,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during his weekly media briefing here Thursday. “Bangladesh needs to ascertain the will and mandate of the people by holding an inclusive, fair and free election at an early date.”

The political landscape in Bangladesh is undergoing significant upheaval, with the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus facing mounting pressure to expedite the transition to democratic governance. India, sharing deep historical, economic, and strategic ties with Bangladesh, has expressed its expectation for free and fair elections to be held at the earliest. This stance aligns with calls from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Bangladesh Army Chief for elections by December 2025.

India’s concern over the political developments in Bangladesh stems from several strategic considerations. A stable Bangladesh is crucial for the security of India’s northeastern states, which share a long and porous border with Bangladesh. Political instability could lead to cross-border tensions and security challenges.

Bangladesh is one of India’s largest trading partners in South Asia. Prolonged political uncertainty could disrupt trade and economic cooperation.

India and Bangladesh have collaborated closely on counterterrorism efforts. A democratically elected and stable government in Bangladesh is essential for continued cooperation in this domain.

Earlier this week, the BNP reiterated its demand for the immediate announcement of a clear and specific roadmap to hold a free, fair, and impartial national election by December this year.

“We demand the prompt announcement of a specific roadmap for the formation of a national parliament by December 2025 through a fair, free, and impartial election,” the Dhaka Tribune news website quoted BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain as saying during a press conference Tuesday in Dhaka.

Mosharraf said that giving top priority to the national election - reflecting the people’s highest aspiration - should be the main agenda of the current government.

“Otherwise, it will be difficult for the BNP, as a party of the people, to continue its cooperation with this government,” he stated.

Last Sunday, another BNP Standing Committee member, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, said that the head of the interim government has brought the fundamentalists together to keep hold of his position.

Speaking at a protest rally, he said that those who engage in progressive leftist and fundamentalist politics “originate from the same principles”.

“But the Chief Adviser has divided them. To stay in power, he has brought together the fundamentalists,” Bdnews24.com quoted Roy as saying.

Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman too has said the general election should ideally be held by December this year, stating that only an elected government has the mandate to determine the country’s future course.