ETV Bharat / international

Yunus, Sharif Meet In Cairo, Discuss Settling 1971 Issues “Once And For All”

Dhaka: Bangladesh has asked Pakistan to settle the issues of 1971 to help Dhaka move forward with its relationship with Islamabad “once and for all for the future generations,” a state-run news agency has said.

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also discussed the revival of the SAARC and called for a strategic relationship between Dhaka and Islamabad.

Yunus and Sharif met on the margins of the D-8 Summit at Cairo on Friday when the two leaders agreed to strengthen relations through increased trade, commerce, and exchange of sports and cultural delegations, state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) said.

Yunus urged Sharif to settle the issues of 1971 to help Dhaka move forward with its relationship with Islamabad and said, “The issues have kept coming again and again. Let's settle those issues for us to move forward.”

Sharif said the 1974 tripartite agreement involving Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India settled things, “but if there are other outstanding issues,” he would be happy to look at them, according to the BSS.

Yunus said it would be nice to resolve things “once and for all for the future generations.” India, Bangladesh and Pakistan on April 9, 1974, signed the tripartite agreement in New Delhi after the 1971 Liberation War. It dealt with the repatriation of Pakistani prisoners of war in Indian camps since December 1971 and the resettlement of stranded populations in the two countries.