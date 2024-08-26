ETV Bharat / international

Yunus Greets Hindus On Janmashtami; Promises To Promote Interfaith Harmony In Bangladesh

Dhaka: Bangladesh's interim government chief Muhammad Yunus on Monday met the country's Hindu community leaders and vowed to promote interfaith harmony as he hosted a reception for them coinciding with Janmashtami.

The minority Hindu population has faced vandalisation of their business and properties and devastation of Hindu temples in the students' violence that ensued for days following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India on August 5.

During the meeting, Yunus said he wants to build a Bangladesh where everyone can practice their faith without any fear and where no temple needs to be guarded.

"Our responsibility is to establish the rights of every citizen. Our job is to ensure justice for every citizen," he told a group of Hindu leaders at the State Guest Jamuna in the capital.

"There can't be any divisions among people in our country. We are equal citizens. The interim government is determined to protect the rights of every citizen of the country," Yunus was quoted as saying by the official BSS news agency. Bangladesh is a large family where the responsibility of the government is to protect the rights of every citizen, his office quoted him as saying on X.