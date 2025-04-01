ETV Bharat / international

Assam CM Himanta Calls Bangladesh Adviser Yunus' 'Guardian of the Ocean' Remark Offensive And Strongly Condemnable

In this image released by @SpoxCHN_MaoNing on Friday, March 28, 2025, Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting with Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus. ( PTI )

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday described as "offensive and strongly condemnable" the interim Bangladesh government calling itself the "only guardian of the ocean" in the region.

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has urged Beijing to extend its economic influence to his country, mentioning that India's northeastern states being landlocked could prove to be an opportunity.

The remark, apparently made during Yunus' recent four-day visit to China, surfaced on social media on Monday.

"The statement made by Md Younis of Bangladesh, the so-called interim Government referring to the seven sister states of Northeast India as landlocked and positioning Bangladesh as their guardian of ocean access, is offensive and strongly condemnable," Sarma posted on X.

"Such provocative statements by Md Younis must not be taken lightly, as they reflect deeper strategic considerations and longstanding agendas," he added.

Calling Bangladesh the "only guardian of the ocean" in the region, Yunus said this could be a huge opportunity and could be an extension of the Chinese economy.