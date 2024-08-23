ETV Bharat / international

Yunus Appoints Ex-Lieutenant General As Special Assistant For Security Affairs In Bangladesh

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s interim government chief Professor Muhammad Yunus on Friday appointed retired Lieutenant General Abdul Hafiz as his special assistant on security national reconciliation affairs with the status of an adviser or minister.

“He (Hafiz) will extend his assistance to the Chief Adviser (Yunus) on security and affairs related to the development of national reconciliation,” an official gazette notification said.

According to the gazette, Hafiz would enjoy the status of an adviser in the interim government’s council of advisers or ministers. Officials familiar with his background said 67-year-old Hafiz, a former chief of general staff (CGS), belongs to the military’s infantry corps.

During his career, Hafiz served as the force commander of UN peacekeeping missions in Western Sahara and Cote d’Ivoire. Beyond his professional courses in Bangladesh, he studied small and heavy arms of infantry in China, Advanced Infantry Officer's course in the US and graduated from the Defence Intelligence College of France.