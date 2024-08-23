ETV Bharat / international

Yunus Appoints Ex-Lieutenant General As Special Assistant For Security Affairs In Bangladesh

author img

By PTI

Published : 19 hours ago

In his career, the former Lieutenant General Abdul Hafiz served as the force commander of UN peacekeeping missions in Western Sahara and Cote d’Ivoire. Beyond his professional courses in Bangladesh, he studied small and heavy infantry arms in China, the Advanced Infantry Officer's course in the United States, and graduated from the Defense Intelligence College of France.

Yunus Appoints Ex-Lieutenant General As Special Assistant For Security Affairs In Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s interim government chief Professor Muhammad Yunus (AP)

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s interim government chief Professor Muhammad Yunus on Friday appointed retired Lieutenant General Abdul Hafiz as his special assistant on security national reconciliation affairs with the status of an adviser or minister.

“He (Hafiz) will extend his assistance to the Chief Adviser (Yunus) on security and affairs related to the development of national reconciliation,” an official gazette notification said.

According to the gazette, Hafiz would enjoy the status of an adviser in the interim government’s council of advisers or ministers. Officials familiar with his background said 67-year-old Hafiz, a former chief of general staff (CGS), belongs to the military’s infantry corps.

During his career, Hafiz served as the force commander of UN peacekeeping missions in Western Sahara and Cote d’Ivoire. Beyond his professional courses in Bangladesh, he studied small and heavy arms of infantry in China, Advanced Infantry Officer's course in the US and graduated from the Defence Intelligence College of France.

Bangladesh descended into chaos after ousted premier Sheikh Hasina's government collapsed and she fled to India on August 5 amid violent protests over quota reforms for government jobs, while the Army stepped in to fill the power vacuum.

Before that, the anti-government protests had killed more than 500 people since mid-July. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took oath as the Chief Adviser of the interim government on August 8.

According to a primary report of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights published on August 16, between July 16 and August 11, as many as 650 people were killed in Bangladesh during the student-led protests and after the fall of the Awami League regime.

Read More

  1. 3rd VOGSS | Yunus Promises Reforms in State Structure, Invites World Leaders to Visit Dhaka
  2. Yunus Calls PM Modi, Assures Safety Of Hindus In Bangladesh

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s interim government chief Professor Muhammad Yunus on Friday appointed retired Lieutenant General Abdul Hafiz as his special assistant on security national reconciliation affairs with the status of an adviser or minister.

“He (Hafiz) will extend his assistance to the Chief Adviser (Yunus) on security and affairs related to the development of national reconciliation,” an official gazette notification said.

According to the gazette, Hafiz would enjoy the status of an adviser in the interim government’s council of advisers or ministers. Officials familiar with his background said 67-year-old Hafiz, a former chief of general staff (CGS), belongs to the military’s infantry corps.

During his career, Hafiz served as the force commander of UN peacekeeping missions in Western Sahara and Cote d’Ivoire. Beyond his professional courses in Bangladesh, he studied small and heavy arms of infantry in China, Advanced Infantry Officer's course in the US and graduated from the Defence Intelligence College of France.

Bangladesh descended into chaos after ousted premier Sheikh Hasina's government collapsed and she fled to India on August 5 amid violent protests over quota reforms for government jobs, while the Army stepped in to fill the power vacuum.

Before that, the anti-government protests had killed more than 500 people since mid-July. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took oath as the Chief Adviser of the interim government on August 8.

According to a primary report of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights published on August 16, between July 16 and August 11, as many as 650 people were killed in Bangladesh during the student-led protests and after the fall of the Awami League regime.

Read More

  1. 3rd VOGSS | Yunus Promises Reforms in State Structure, Invites World Leaders to Visit Dhaka
  2. Yunus Calls PM Modi, Assures Safety Of Hindus In Bangladesh

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

YUNUS APPOINTS HAFIZ SPL ASSTEX LIEUTENANT GENERAL ABDUL HAFIZ

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.