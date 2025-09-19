ETV Bharat / international

Young Plaintiffs Stand Tall After Taking On Trump Climate Agenda In Court

19-year-old Joseph Lee, one of the youth plaintiffs in the Lighthiser v. Trump case, poses outside Russell Smith Courthouse in Missoula, Montana, on September 17, 2025. ( AFP )

Missoula: Young Americans challenging President Donald Trump’s fossil fuel agenda say they were proud to have their day in court -- even if it meant fielding tough, sometimes perplexing questions from government lawyers. "I don't think the gravity of that situation has permeated through my brain yet," 19-year-old Joseph Lee told AFP at the close of a two-day hearing in Lighthiser v. Trump.

"I'm going to wake up and realize, 'Wow, I really did that.' I testified in court against my own federal government, and it's just such a meaningful thing to be part of this process." The case challenges three executive orders that the plaintiffs say trample their inalienable rights to life and liberty by seeking to "unleash" fossil fuels while sidelining sources of renewable energy.

The plaintiffs also seek to reverse the administration's dismantling of climate science -- from suppressing a key national climate report to proposing to shut down a critical carbon dioxide monitoring site in Hawaii. Judge Dana Christensen is now weighing whether to grant a preliminary injunction that could pave the way to trial -- or throw the case out, as the government has urged.

'It's not about ACs'

Despite the gravity of the issues at the center of the case, the plaintiffs said they found themselves questioning the seemingly insignificant details raised in court. Lee, from California, testified that a case of heat stroke left him hospitalized on the brink of organ failure.

During cross-examination, Justice Department attorney Erik Van Der Stouwe asked whether he had sued the University of California, San Diego over its lack of air conditioning in dorms, implying that -- and not climate change -- was the remedy. "It's not about ACs," Lee later told AFP.

"Minimizing it to something as trivial just goes to show" that the government's case lacks merit, he added. At another point, Van Der Stouwe questioned whether Lee could prove Trump's climate cuts cost him opportunities to gain a research position at university -- even though a university-wide letter, entered into evidence, explicitly cited the executive actions for reducing such positions.