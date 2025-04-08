ETV Bharat / international

Yoga Session At America's Tallest Building World Trade Centre Kickstarts 75-Day Countdown To Yoga Day

One World Trade Center building lights up with the Indian National Flag during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit to the United States, in New York, USA. ( ANI )

New York: Yoga mats were rolled out in the iconic New York city landmark World Trade Centre as a special event at the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere, kickstarted the 75-day countdown to the 11th International Day of Yoga.

The Consulate General of India in New York hosted a special "75 days to go" yoga session, a countdown to the 11th International Day of Yoga, that will be commemorated globally on June 21.

Overlooking expansive aerial views of Manhattan and New Jersey, the special yoga session was held early morning on a rainy Monday on the 102nd floor of the One World Observatory at the 1,776 feet tall One World Trade Center, built near the site of the Twin Towers that were destroyed in the 9/11 terror attacks.

Consul General of India in New York Binaya Pradhan told the participants that the over the hour-long session celebrates the 75-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga.

The special yoga session at the One World Observatory was led by eminent yoga and meditation instructor Ruchika Lal of the Art of Living Foundation and attended by Deputy Consul General of India in New York Vishal Harsh, members of the Indian diaspora, students, yoga enthusiasts and practitioners.

Pradhan "kickstarted the countdown with a soulful Yoga session on the 102nd Floor" of One World Trade Centre - "the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere and a symbol of resilience and hope", the Consulate said in a post on X.