Yemen's Houthis Say Israel Has Launched An Air Attack On The Port City Of Hodeida

A Houthi officer mourns over a coffin of one of 31 local journalists reportedly killed in Israeli airstrikes last week, during their funeral inside the Shaab Mosque in Sanaa, Yemen, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. ( AP )

Aden: Yemen on Tuesday activated its air defenses after Israel launched strikes on the country, a spokesperson for the Houthi military group said on social media.

"Our air defenses are currently confronting the Israeli aircrafts that are launching an aggression against our country," spokesperson Yayha Saree posted on X. Israel's military issued a warning for the port city of Hodeida as part of its conflict with the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

Israeli military spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee urged residents of Hodeida to evacuate ahead of the attack which he said will occur in the coming hours.

Hundreds attended funeral services Tuesday for 31 Yemeni journalists who were reported killed in Israeli airstrikes last week that targeted Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the capital of Sanaa.

The strikes last Wednesday followed a drone launched by the Houthis that breached Israel's multilayered air defenses and slammed into a southern Israeli airport, blowing out glass windows and injuring one person.

In Yemen, dozens were reported killed, including the journalists, in the strikes that hit Sanaa, including residential areas, a military headquarters and a fuel station, according to the health ministry in the rebel-held northern part of the country. .

The National Museum of Yemen in Sanaa was also damaged, according to the rebels' culture ministry, with footage from the site showings damage to the building's façade. A government facility in the city of Hazm, the capital of northern Jawf province, was also hit.

Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV broadcast the funerals Tuesday, showing dozens inside a mosque and the caskets being carried ahead of the burial. An honor guard stood beside the coffins.