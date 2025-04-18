ETV Bharat / international

Yemen's Houthi Rebels Say 74 Killed In US Airstrikes Targeting Oil Port

US airstrikes targeting an oil port held by Yemen’s Houthi rebels killed at least 74 people and wounded 171 others.

US airstrikes targeting an oil port held by Yemen’s Houthi rebels killed at least 74 people and wounded 171 others.
Representational Image (AP)
By AP (Associated Press)

Published : April 18, 2025 at 5:48 PM IST

Dubai: Yemen's Houthi rebels said Friday that the toll from U.S. airstrikes targeting oil port jumped to 74 people killed and 171 others wounded.

The toll from the rebels' Health Ministry in Sanaa, Yemen's capital, reflected the destruction from the overnight strikes that left fuel trucks burning and sent fireballs into the night sky.

The attack is the deadliest known attack in the American airstrike campaign that began March 15 under President Donald Trump.

The U.S. military's Central Command declined to comment when asked about civilian casualties from the strikes.

