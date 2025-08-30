Yemen's Houthi-Backed Govt PM Ahmed Al-Rahawi Killed In Israeli Airstrike: Houthi Group

Sanaa: Yemen's Houthi group on Saturday said Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi of the Houthi-backed government and several other ministers, were killed in airstrikes by Israel on capital Sanaa earlier this week.
"We announce the martyrdom of Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi, Prime Minister of the Government of Change and Construction, along with a number of his fellow Ministers on Thursday," the group said in a statement.
It said the officials were hit during a workshop reviewing government activities over the last year. Several other ministers were wounded and are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The statement did not mention how many ministers were killed.
The Houthis pledged the government would continue functioning and vowed retaliation against Israel soon. The group had initially denied casualties from Thursday's strikes, despite reports of Rahawi's death.
Israel said its Air Force carried out a significant operation targeting a meeting of the Houthi cabinet in Sanaa while members were watching a speech by the group's leader, Abdulmalik al-Houthi, on the Gaza war.
A Houthi source said Israeli warplanes launched 10 airstrikes on a building in southern Sanaa where the meeting was being held. The strike marks the most serious blow to the Houthis since they began launching missile and drone attacks against Israel in November 2023 in support of Palestinians during the Gaza war.
The Houthis seized Sanaa in 2014, forcing the internationally recognised Yemeni government into exile in Aden. Since then, the group has controlled much of northern Yemen, including Sanaa and the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, and set up an unrecognised government in the capital.
Earlier this week week, Israeli strikes hit multiple areas across Sanaa, killing at least 10 people and wounding 102 others, according to the Houthi-run Health Ministry and government officials.
With Agency Inputs
Also Read