ETV Bharat / international

Xi Says SCO's International Appeal Growing, Calls For Accelerating Creation Of Development Bank

Chinese President Xi Jinping gives a speech during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center in Tianjin, China, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. ( PTI )

Tianjin: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states to accelerate the creation of a development bank, considering the growing appeal of the 10-nation bloc. China has been pushing the grouping to set up a development bank on the lines of the New Development Bank (NDB) of the BRICS and the Asian Investment Infrastructure Bank (AIIB), in which India is the second largest shareholder.

Both banks, based in China, which were initially regarded as competitors to the IMF, World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), are now working with them with a co-financing pattern.

The SCO has grown into the world's largest regional organisation, with the participation of 26 countries, cooperation covering more than 50 areas, and a combined economic output of nearly USD 30 trillion, Xi said in his inaugural address of the 25th summit here attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, among others.

Founded in 2001 in Shanghai, the SCO now includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan, Iran and Belarus. Afghanistan and Mongolia are observer states, and 14 other countries serve as dialogue partners.

SCO's "international influence and appeal are increasing day by day," Xi told the gathering of 20 foreign leaders who converged here to take part in the SCO Plus summit, stated to be the largest held by the grouping so far.

Xi spoke twice at the SCO Summit and later addressed the SCO Plus summit, where he announced more initiatives from China to benefit the member states. On the political and strategic challenges faced by SCO, Xi said the member states are "all friends and partners." They should respect their differences, maintain strategic communication, build up consensus, and strengthen solidarity and collaboration, he added.

Speaking at the SCO Plus summit, Xi proposed a Global Governance Initiative (GGI) in addition to his previous initiatives, the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and the Global Cultural Initiative (GCI), which became part of China’s foreign policy initiatives.