ETV Bharat / international

Xi Calls On SCO To Uphold Fairness, Justice; Pushes For Multipolarity In Global Governance

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi jinping ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre in Tianjin on September 1, 2025. ( AFP )

Tianjin: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to uphold fairness and justice while addressing the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO.

"We must promote a correct historical perspective on World War II, and oppose the Cold War mentality, block confrontation and bullying practices," Xi said. The SCO Summit 2025 reflects the growing importance of multipolarity in global governance as US President Donald Trump's transactional bullying alienated most of its allies.

From India and China to Russia and beyond, ancient civilisations are forging a new axis of influence built on resilience, cooperation, and multipolar ambition. The East is no longer the periphery--it is the centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin clasped hands in a show of unity--a symbolic image that underscored a changing world order. PM Modi's meetings with President Xi Jinping and President Putin demonstrate India's efforts to balance its relations with major powers, while pursuing its national interests.

Notably, Xi Jinping and PM Modi met here on Sunday, agreeing that China and India are partners, not rivals. Xi told PM Modi that China and India are partners in each other's development opportunities rather than threats.

"As long as the two countries keep to this overarching direction, specific matters in the bilateral relations will fall into place and there will be steady and sustained progress in bilateral ties," Xi said. Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic ties, Xi said the two countries need to view and handle the relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective.

While the successful meeting between Xi and Modi in Kazan last year enabled the China-India relations to have a reset and start anew, the two sides should pursue a further improvement of ties from the Tianjin meeting onward, according to the Chinese president.

Xi called on the two countries to strengthen strategic communication and deepen mutual trust, expand exchanges and cooperation to achieve mutual benefit and win-win, accommodate each other's concerns and get along in peace and harmony, and strengthen multilateral coordination to safeguard shared interests.

Xi called on the two countries to work together for a multi-polar world and greater democracy in international relations, and to make due contributions to peace and prosperity in Asia and the wider world.

Noting that India and China are partners, not rivals, and the consensus between the two countries far outweighs their disagreement, PM Modi said India is ready to view and develop bilateral ties from a long-term perspective.