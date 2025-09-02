Xi And Putin Reaffirm 'Old Friend' Ties In The Face Of US Challenges

ETV Bharat / international

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of their meeting at The Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. ( AP )

Beijing: Chinese leader Xi Jinping welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin as an “old friend” as the two held a series of meetings Tuesday at a time when their countries face both overlapping and differing challenges from the United States.

Relations between China and Russia have deepened in recent years, particularly following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. U.S. President Donald Trump's unorthodox approach to the war has added a twist to the relationship but doesn't appear to have fundamentally changed it.

Putin addressed Xi as “dear friend” and said that Moscow’s ties with Beijing are “at an unprecedentedly high level.” In a sign of the importance China places on the relationship, their formal meeting was followed by tea with top aides at Zhongnanhai, the walled complex that is the center of power in China with residences and offices for its top leaders.

China announced after the talks that it would begin offering 30-day visa-free access to Russian travelers starting later this month. The talks come the day after both attended a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the nearby Chinese city of Tianjin, and the day before a grand Chinese military parade in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The Soviet Union was neutral for much of the war in Asia, but provided assistance to China in earlier fighting against invading Japanese forces in the 1930s. It also declared war on Japan in the waning days of World War II and sent troops over the border into Japanese-occupied northeastern China.

"We were always together then, we remain together now,” Putin said. China says it is neutral in the Ukraine war but has provided an economic lifeline to Russia by continuing trade despite Western sanctions.

A memorandum was signed to build another natural gas pipeline to China, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said in Beijing, according to Russia's Interfax news agency. The Russian state gas company also signed agreements with a Chinese state energy company to increase deliveries via existing routes, the news agency said.

The U.S. and the European Union have also put sanctions on Chinese companies that they say have abetted Russia's military industry. “China and Russia face the same problem and must work together to jointly cope with the pressure from the U.S.,” said Li Xin, the director of the Institute of European and Asian Studies at Shanghai University of Political Science and Law.