ETV Bharat / international

WWII Bomb Disposal Operation In Paris Causes Hours Of Travel Chaos Including Eurostar Line Closure

Travelers wait as Eurostar trains to London and all trains heading to northern France have been brought to a halt following the discovery of an unexploded bomb dating back to World War II near the tracks, Friday, March 7, 2025 at the Gare du Nord station in Paris. ( AP Photo )

Paris: Train services from Paris will gradually resume and roads will reopen later Friday after the disposal operation of an unexploded World War II bomb caused transportation chaos in the French capital, including the suspension of high-speed train links with London and Brussels. Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said that a total almost 500 trains were canceled and the disruption affected around 600,000 people at the Gare du Nord, France's busiest train station. It wasn't immediately clear how the bomb was made safe or disposed of.

"We're delighted and relieved that all this has come to an end," he said, adding that a major highway was immediately reopened after it was closed for several hours. Train services were scheduled to resume from 6 p.m. local time (1700 GMT). Rail services were halted at Gare du Nord, upending commuters' workdays and travelers' weekend getaway plans, as bomb-disposal experts worked to make the half-ton explosive device safe.

The cascade of transportation woes first hit morning rush-hour train services before also spreading to the road network, with Paris police closing the A1 highway that feeds into the north of the city, as well as sections of the capital's always-busy ring road, as the bomb-disposal operation dragged on.

Eurostar, operator of sleek high-speed trains through the Channel Tunnel that joins England with the European continent, announced the cancellation of all its services linking its Paris hub at Gare du Nord to the U.K. and Belgian capitals. Scores of commuter, regional and high-speed trains between Paris and towns and cities in northern France were also canceled.

Travel plans thrown into disarray

Gabrielle Cotton, a tourist from the U.S. state of Missouri, was traveling by train from Amsterdam in the Netherlands to Paris, but got no further than Brussels. "I heard the girl next to me — her parents called her and said that there was a World War II bomb found in the train station," she said. "They told us we had to get off in Brussels."

Retired Parisian Michel Garrot also found himself stranded with his wife in the Belgian capital. "There's no solution. We're going to call the hotel and stay one more day. And change our train ticket," he said. At Eurostar's hub in London, St. Pancras International station, passengers scrambled for alternatives. Fridays are invariably busy with thousands of weekend travelers. Paris-bound passengers were advised to try taking trains to Lille in northern France, or fly.

Bride-to-be Charlotte Liddell had a bachelorette party — her own — to get to in Paris and wanted to join friends already in the French capital. "It's the hen do without the hen!" she said. "We're very upset, but it's so out of our control." Another traveler, Lee Bailey, said Eurostar offered him a free rebooking or a refund, and an apology, but no compensation.

"I'd like to go to a Michelin (starred) restaurant in Paris on their dime, but that's not happening, apparently," he told Sky News. Eurostar said it "sincerely apologizes for the disruption and understands the inconvenience this may cause."