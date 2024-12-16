Wright Brothers Day 2024: Celebrating The First Flight In A Heavier-than-air Airplane

Hyderabad: Wright Brothers' Day is observed on December 17 every year to commemorate the first successful flights in a heavier-than-air, mechanically propelled airplane. The aircraft was made by the Wright brothers, Orville and Wilbur Wright. The flight was made near Kill Devi Hills, about four kilometers south of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina on December 17, 1903.

History of Wright Brothers' Day

Wright Brothers' Day was established in 1963 when President Dwight D Eisenhower issued a proclamation to honor the Wright brothers’ first powered flight. The day serves as a reminder of their determination, innovation, and the profound impact of their achievement on the world. Orville and Wilbur Wright’s successful flight on December 17, 1903, not only changed the course of history but also opened the door to the modern era of aviation.

Toy Becomes Reality; The Idea of Making An Airplane

The Wright brothers were born in Dayton, Ohio. The elder brother's name was Wilbur Wright while the younger brother's name was Orville Wright. Both the brothers were very fond of machines since childhood. One day their father brought a toy helicopter for both the brothers. This toy was based on an invention of French aeronautical scientist Alphonse Penaud. Both the brothers were very impressed with this toy and they thought why not make something that can fly in the air.

The Wright Brothers Never Went To College

The Wright brothers, who first told the world about the airplane, never attended college. Wilbur finished four years of high school, but the family moved from Richmond, Indiana, to Dayton, Ohio, before he could receive his diploma. Orville, although intellectually curious, dropped out of high school before his senior year to launch a printing business.

Several Failures

17 December 1903 was the day after which flying of planes in the sky became possible. Today, thanks to the planes built on the basis of the Wright brothers, man is not only able to go to any corner of the world, but rockets that go beyond space were also invented on the basis of this. The success that the Wright brothers had achieved was due to their many failures and hard work. Even after continuous failures, they did not give up and kept working continuously to fulfill their dream.

1903-12 Seconds that Changed the World

The brothers were dressed in coats and ties that December morning - a touch of private ceremony for an event that would alter the world. The pools around their camp were icing up, and the break in the weather might be their last chance of the season. Words were impossible over the engine's roar, so they shook hands and Orville positioned himself on the flyer.

Then, on a remote, sandy beach, in the year 1903, he broke our bond to the earth. He flew. It lasted only 12 seconds, and the distance of the flight was less than the length of an airliner. But for the first time, a manned, heavier-than-air machine left the ground by its own power, moved forward under control without losing speed, and landed on a point as high as that from which it started. Within two generations we had taken to the air for routine travel, seen an aircraft break the sound barrier, and watched a man walk on the moon.

The Brothers Never Married

The tight-knit brothers, born four years apart, were wedded to their work; Wilbur told reporters that he didn’t have time for both a wife and an airplane.

Wings Of Change

After their success in North Carolina, the Wright brothers continued to travel around the world, perfecting their craft and modifying their designs. But they did so much more, kicking off the era of modern aviation and inspiring future adventurers.

Legacy of the Wright Brothers

The Wright Brothers' flight was not just a personal triumph, but a turning point in the history of aviation. The demonstration of the possibility of flight inspired subsequent generations of pilots and engineers, paving the way for extraordinary technological advances in aviation.

Was The First Airplane Made In India?

Claims are also made that the world's first aircraft was built and flown in India. It is heard that in 1895, a man named Shivkar Bapuji Talpade flew the world's first aircraft at Chowpatty in Mumbai, which was witnessed by thousands of people.

It is also claimed that this aircraft flew up to a height of 1500 feet from the ground.

If we believe some documents, then exactly 8 years before the Wright Brothers, in 1895, a machine had taken flight on Mumbai's Chowpatty beach. That too up to 1500 feet and the person who performed this feat which seemed like magic, his name is recorded in very few history books. That person was Shivkar Bapuji Talpade.

It is said that two big names of that time had also reached Chowpatty to see this masterpiece of Talpade and to encourage him. Justice Mahadev Govind Ranade, a master of law, and Maharaja Sayaji Rao Gaekwad of Baroda were watching history being made. It is also said that Maharaja Sayaji Rao was so impressed with Talpade that he continuously supported him financially so that he could continue with his research and one day make the country proud.