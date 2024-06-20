World Yoga Day: Yoga For Self And Society

New Delhi: Recognising the ancient Indian practice of yoga, World Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. On this day, the world comes together to celebrate the Indian practice of yoga and its profound impact on physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

History And Significance of World Yoga Day

In September 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), proposed establishing an annual International Day of Yoga. He suggested June 21 as the ideal date for the celebration because it holds significance in many cultures and is the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere. Subsequently, the suggestion gained momentum, and the UN adopted a resolution in December 2014, officially declaring June 21st as the International Day of Yoga. A record-breaking 175 member states endorsed the resolution.

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga. Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word 'Yoga' is derived from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.

2024 Theme: Yoga For Self And Society

This year marks the 10th International Day of Yoga with the theme 'Yoga for Self and Society.' Yoga, a transformative practice, represents the harmony of mind and body, the balance between thought and action, and the unity of restraint and fulfilment. It integrates the body, mind, spirit, and soul, offering a holistic approach to health and well-being that brings peace to our hectic lives. Its power to transform is what we celebrate on this special day.

Yoga was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2016. The philosophy behind the ancient Indian practice of yoga has influenced various aspects of how society in India functions, whether it be in relation to areas such as health and medicine or education and the arts.

WHO Launches Mobile App For Yoga

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in collaboration with the Government of India, has launched WHO mYoga - a yoga app to help people stay active and healthy. The app contains a collection of videos and audio files to teach and accompany yoga practice and is an easy-to-use and free tool for both people, who are trying yoga for the first time, and for those who already practice yoga regularly.

Yoga Day At UN Headquarters

Organised by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in collaboration with the UN Secretariat, the event will take place at the North Lawn Area of the UNHQ, with the theme 'Yoga for Self and Society'. Attendees will include delegates from UN Member States, UN officials and staff, and notable individuals from various fields in New York. The goal is to transform yoga into a widespread movement that emphasises well-being and promotes global health and peace.

International Yoga Day 2024: Pledge Acknowledgement

Like in previous years, people can take a pledge and download a certificate to commemorate their dedication to yoga. This year, the pledge is available through the Yoga Ayush website. Over 7.72 crore people have already pledged to make yoga a part of their lives.