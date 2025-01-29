World Witnessing Rapid Changes, Pro-active, Bold Steps Required To Prepare For Future: Saudi Minister

Riyadh: The world has been witnessing rapid technological advancement, fundamental demographic changes and various emerging issues, and these developments require "pro-active and bold steps" to prepare humanity for the future, a Saudi minister said on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia is "proud to host this conference" as part of its continuous efforts to play an "active role" in global change, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman AlRajhi said in his address at the second edition of the Global Labour Market Conference (GLMC) here.
"We all united in our efforts to discuss current challenges, draw the future roadmap for the labour market," said AlRajhi, who delivered the opening remarks on behalf of the King of Saudi Arabia at the global conference being hosted at King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre (KAICC).
A group of participants from over 100 countries, including government leaders, experts, innovators, and policymakers are attending the conference.
"The world is witnessing rapid technological advancement, fundamental demographic changes and emerging issues such as climate adaptation. These developments require us to take proactive and bold steps to prepare humanity for the future," the Saudi minister said.
The GLMC, he said, is a crucial hub for collaboration and a global think-tank supporting labour market research and studies. He asserted that "together we will continue to work to provide positive transformation in the global market".
Recalling the first edition of the conference held in December 2023, AlRajhi said this year "we continue our journey and join efforts to deal with contemporary challenges facing labour markets and explore ways to address them".
"Our vision remains clear and our goals steadfast to work together to build a flexible and inclusive labour market that can adapt to future challenges and changes efficiently and effectively," he added.
The Saudi minister said: "We aim to work together to harness our vast and shared experiences and expertise to address global challenges." Transforming them into opportunities, "we can all work together" to ensure prosperity for our economy, communities and workforces, he underlined.
Citing case studies from countries like Germany, Singapore and Kenya, the minister said that on a global scale, "we are witnessing the emergence of various models that contribute to the positive transformation of the labour markets".
"These models demonstrate that novel solutions can be developed and worked to create an optimistic future for the labour market." "In this context, the Kingdom is taking pioneering steps under Vision 2030, to empower the workforce and stimulate transformation in the labour market," the Saudi minister said.