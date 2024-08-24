World Water Week Celebrated to Create Awareness on Water Challenges and Need for Sustainable Development

New Delhi : World Water Week is celebrated in the last week of August every year to deal with water challenges and promote sustainable development.

As per the Stockholm International Water Institute website (SIWI), World Water Week was initially part of a public water festival in the Swedish capital, Stockholm. “It is the organizer of World Water Week and curates all the content, but most of the sessions are co-created by leading international organisations. The Week attracts an unusually diverse group of people from 193 countries and territories. Here you meet scientists, UN experts, activists, young entrepreneurs, top politicians, students, business representatives, and many others. What they have in common is a strong commitment to addressing major challenges such as the climate crisis, poverty, and biodiversity loss,” SIWI website states.

Taking to social media X, UNICEF Africa posted, “Drought, flooding, and cholera. Water treatment, safe water supply, and increased WASH Services. This World Water Week we’ll share how UNICEF has responded to the lack of access to safe water across Eastern and Southern Africa during emergencies and the remaining challenges.”

Similarly, IUCN posted on X, “People’s lives and livelihoods depend on access to water and global demand is expected to increase by 50 per cent by 2030. The world must equitably and sustainably manage water to provide for a growing human population.”

According to the United Nations World Water Development Report, Water for Prosperity and Peace highlights the wider significance of water for our lives and livelihoods. It explores water’s capacity to unite people and serve as a tool for peace, sustainable development, climate action and regional integration.

“Safe drinking water and sanitation are human rights. Without access to these services, a life of dignity, stability and good health is virtually impossible. Water when managed sustainably and equitably can be a source of peace and prosperity. It is also the literal lifeblood of agriculture, the major socio-economic drive for billions of people,” UN website read.