World Water Monitoring Day - Water For Peace

Hyderabad: Water is essential for all forms of life. To promote public involvement in water monitoring and protecting water resources worldwide, the World Water Monitoring Day is observed every year on September 18 since 2003.

History

In 2003, America’s Clean Water Foundation (ACWF) launched World Water Monitoring Day as a global educational outreach program by engaging citizens in basic monitoring of their local water bodies. Initially, the date was October 18, in honour of the US Clean Water Act, which was enacted on 18 October 1972 by Congress to restore and protect the United States’ water resources.

However, this date was not ideal for some countries, where the water bodies usually freeze during October. Thus, to maximize the number of participants and participating countries, the official date was changed to September 18 in 2007.

In 2006, America’s Clean Water Foundation transferred the role of coordinator of the event to the Water Environment Federation (WEF) and the International Water Association (IWA). In 2015, the coordinator of World Water Monitoring Day was transferred to EarthEcho International – an environmental nonprofit organisation based in Washington, D.C.

The theme of World Water Day 2024 is ‘Water for Peace’.

Water For Peace

Water can create peace or spark conflict. When water is scarce or polluted, or when people have unequal, or no access, tensions can rise between communities and countries. Over three billion people worldwide depend on water that crosses national borders. Yet, only 24 countries have cooperation agreements for all their shared water.

As climate change impacts increase, and populations grow, there is an urgent need, within and between countries, to unite around protecting and conserving our most precious resource. Public health and prosperity, food and energy systems, economic productivity and environmental integrity all rely on a well-functioning and equitably managed water cycle.

Global Water Crisis: UN World Water Development Report 2024

The 2024 edition of the United Nations World Water Development Report highlights how developing and maintaining water security and equitable access to water services is essential to ensuring peace and prosperity for all. This report is published by UNESCO on behalf of UN-Water.

Facts and Figures

2.2 billion people had no access to safely managed drinking water in 2022.

About 80% of jobs are water-dependent in low-income countries where agriculture is the main source of livelihood.

72% of freshwater withdrawals are used by agriculture.

US$832 billion in economic losses were caused by floods in 2002–2021.

1.4 billion people were affected by droughts in 2002–2021.

A 10% increase in global migration between 1970–2000 was linked to water deficits.

Half of the world’s population could be living in areas facing water scarcity by as early as 2025.

Some 700 million people could be displaced by intense water scarcity by 2030.

By 2040, roughly 1 in 4 children worldwide will be living in areas of extremely high water stress.

Water is Essential For Inclusive Growth

Water belongs to everyone, yet many are excluded from its benefits. Ensuring that water is equitably and sustainably shared requires an inclusive approach. Women, youth, persons with disabilities, indigenous groups and other underrepresented and marginalised groups need access and voice in the water sector.

The factors driving exclusion of these groups are increasing: it is estimated that climate change will force over 140 million people to migrate within their countries by 2050.

How is India Addressing its Water Needs?

The country has 18 per cent of the world’s population, but only 4 per cent of its water resources, making it among the most water-stressed in the world. A large number of Indians face high to extreme water stress, according to a recent report by the NITI Aayog.

India’s dependence on an increasingly erratic monsoon for its water requirements increases this challenge. Climate change is likely to exacerbate this pressure on water resources, even as the frequency and intensity on floods and droughts in the country increases. The World Bank is engaged in different aspects of water resource management and the supply of drinking water and sanitation services across the country.

Here are some of the ways how.

Stemming groundwater depletion

Atal Bhujal Yojana:-The World Bank is helping the supporting the government’s national groundwater program, the Atal Bhujal Yojana, to help improve groundwater management. Implemented in 8,220 gram panchayats across seven Indian states, this is the world’s largest community-led groundwater management program

Paani Bachao, Paisa Kamao:- In the agrarian state of Punjab, where rampant tubewell irrigation is causing the water table to fall drastically, the World Bank helped the state government pilot an innovative scheme to conserve groundwater. The 'Paani Bachao, Paisa Kamao' (Save Water, Earn Money) scheme incentivises farmers to reduce groundwater usage.

Dam Rehabilitation Program: In the world’s largest dam rehabilitation program, the World Bank is helping India cope with the increasing impacts of climate change by modernising over 500 large dams across the country. Using the latest technology, each dam is being modernised and strengthened with tailor-made solutions.

Jal Jeevan Mission: Significant progress has been made in the country since the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission, towards enhancing access to tap water to rural households. At the start of Jal Jeevan Mission in August 2019, only 3.23 crore (16.8%) rural households were reported to have tap water connections. So far, as reported by States/ UTs as on 30.01.2024, over 10.98 crore additional rural households have been provided with tap water connections under JJM, out of these around 2.58 crore have been provided in 2023-24. Thus, as on 30.01.2024, out of 19.27 crore rural households in the country, over 14.21 crore (73.76%) households are reported to have tap water supply in their homes.

How to Observe World Water Monitoring Day?

Inspect your water source: Do some research and find out where the water you use is coming from. It could be a river, stream, or well. Once you locate the source, get a water testing kit and start testing the water for all the important factors related to acidity, temperature, clarity, and oxygen.

Maintain water monitoring inspections: It's good if you plan to do a water test on your water source. Continuing this inspection process for the rest of the year whenever possible. Doing regular water tests will help you identify any potential issues much sooner, and of course, for the better.