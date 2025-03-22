ETV Bharat / international

World Water Day 2025: The Importance Of Glacier Preservation

Hyderabad: World Water Day is observed annually on 22 March since 1993, is a United Nations event that emphasizes the value of freshwater and promotes the sustainable management of these vital resources. It focuses on implementing measures to address the worldwide water crisis, in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG): ensuring water and sanitation for everyone by 2030.

History:

In 1992, Rio de Janeiro hosted the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development. In that same year, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution declaring March 22 annually as World Day for Water, to be celebrated beginning in 1993.

Later on, additional celebrations and events were incorporated. For example, the International Year of Water Cooperation in 2013 and the ongoing International Decade for Action on Sustainable Development Water, 2018-2028. These observances confirm that water and sanitation initiatives are essential for reducing poverty, promoting economic growth, and ensuring environmental sustainability.

Theme of the year:

The theme of World Water Day 2025 is ‘Glacier Preservation’ to highlight the critical role of glaciers in sustaining life and the water cycle. Glaciers, mountain run-off, and snowmelt provide nearly two billion people with water for drinking, agriculture, and energy production.

Glaciers serve as natural freshwater reservoirs, releasing meltwater that supports drinking water supplies, agriculture, industry, and healthy ecosystems. UNESCO and the World Meteorological Organization are the UN lead agencies for the celebration.

Preserving Glaciers is essential for our lives:

Glaciers play a vital role in life – their meltwater is crucial for potable water, farming, industry, renewable energy generation, and thriving ecosystems.

Rapidly melting glaciers are causing uncertainty in water flows, significantly affecting both individuals and the environment. They offer vital advantages like climate control and safeguarding against natural threats. Global reductions in carbon emissions and local approaches to cope with diminishing glaciers are crucial.

Several of the planet’s key rivers—including the Ganges, Colorado, and Yangtze Rivers—depend on glacial meltwater to sustain their flow. In the absence of glaciers, numerous areas would face significant water scarcity, impacting drinking water availability as well as agriculture, industry, and entire ecosystems.

Melting glaciers contribute to rivers and lakes, which are crucial for drinking water, farming, and industrial use. To conserve freshwater through glacier protection, we need to decrease greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate glacial melting and adopt sustainable water management strategies.

Why glacier is melting?

Today, the main reason glaciers have begun to melt is because of human activity. The rising temperature of the Earth is the primary reason glaciers have started to melt more, and this climate change can be directly tied back to human activity. Things have gotten bad enough that glaciers are practically on the edge of extinction.

Carbon dioxide emissions are one big culprit. The mass amounts of CO2 and other greenhouse gases produced by human business, transportation, deforestation, and fossil fuel usage, rise into the air where they stop the heat from the sun from bouncing back out to space. As a result, temperatures rise, and glaciers melt.