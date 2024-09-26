ETV Bharat / international

World Tourism Day Highlights Significance Of Tourism Across Globe

New Delhi: World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27 every year, highlighting the significance of tourism across the globe which brings economic impact as well as plays a crucial role in influencing the social, political and cultural environment in the countries. Tourism is one of the most important sectors of a country which helps economic growth, generates large numbers of employment and provides livelihoods to millions of people.

António Guterres, Secretary-General of United Nations said in his message, “Tourism brings people together. On this World Tourism Day, we Reflect on the profound connection between tourism and peace. Sustainable tourism can transform communities-creating jobs, fostering inclusion and strengthening local economies. By valuing and preserving cultural and natural heritage, it can help reduce tensions and nurture peaceful coexistence. Tourism can also promote broadened horizons.”

"Every traveller can be an ambassador, engaging respectfully with local populations, recognizing our diversity and shared humanity, and the values that unite us all," Guterres said.

World Tourism Day, in a meeting that took place in Spain, commenced the first celebration of the observance in the year 1980. This date was chosen to coincide with an important milestone in world tourism, the 10th anniversary of the adoption of the UNWTO Statutes on September 27, 1970. Afterwards, during its 70th session in 2015, the United Nations General Assembly designated 2017 as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, resolution A/RES/70/193, in which it encouraged support for sustainable tourism as a means of promoting and accelerating sustainable development, especially poverty eradication, The UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), in its website, said.

Tourism is one of the world’s most important economic sectors. It employs one in every ten people on Earth and provides livelihoods to hundreds of millions more. For some countries, it can represent over 20 per cent of their GDP, United Nations states.

The development of tourism is an ongoing activity undertaken by the Government. In India, the Ministry of Tourism has taken several initiatives over the years to make the country visitor-friendly and to boost the tourism sector in the country.

