World Toilet Day 2024: Toilets As Places Of Peace And Progression

World Toilet Day is celebrated every year on November 19th. Its purpose is to promote better sanitation, and hygiene habits, and to understand the role of sanitation in disease prevention and health improvement. What goes in, must come out: It's a universal rule for every human being on this planet. Eventually, we all find ourselves needing to use the toilet.

World Toilet Day 2024 Theme: 'Toilets: A Place for Peace'

'Toilets: A Place for Peace' theme this year focuses on the impact of poor sanitation on people's lives and the importance of sustainable sanitation for a healthy and stable society. ‘Safe toilets for all by 2030’ is one of the targets of Sustainable Development Goal 6 – but the world is seriously off track.

When people can't use a toilet, they often defecate outside, a practice known as open defecation. This affects at least 419 million people globally and leads to the spread of diseases like diarrhoea. Diarrhea is a major cause of death in children, with about 1,000 dying daily due to poor sanitation and dirty water. By improving sanitation and access to clean water, over 300,000 children's lives could be saved each year.

History:

In 2001, the World Toilet organization, established by Jack Sim in Singapore, chose November 19 as World Toilet Day to make toilets more relatable and understandable to the public. The NGO aimed to highlight the importance of toilets and gained support from the Sustainable Sanitation Alliance in 2007. This day became widely recognized as World Toilet Day in 2010, following the United Nations' acknowledgement of the right to water and sanitation as a fundamental human right.

Key messages on World Toilet Day 2024: (United Nations)

Toilets are a place for peace: This essential space, at the centre of our lives, should be safe and secure. But for billions of people, sanitation is under threat from conflict, climate change, disasters and neglect.

This essential space, at the centre of our lives, should be safe and secure. But for billions of people, sanitation is under threat from conflict, climate change, disasters and neglect. Toilets are a place for protection: By creating a barrier between us and our waste, sanitation services are essential for public and environmental health. But when toilet systems are inadequate, damaged or broken, pollution spreads and deadly diseases get unleashed.

By creating a barrier between us and our waste, sanitation services are essential for public and environmental health. But when toilet systems are inadequate, damaged or broken, pollution spreads and deadly diseases get unleashed. Toilets are a place for progress: Sanitation is a human right. It protects everyone’s dignity and especially transforms the lives of women and girls. More investment and better governance of sanitation are critical for a fairer, more peaceful world.

India’s toilet revolution: Swachh Bharat Mission

In India, unsafe toilets caused more than 20% of diseases and 500 children daily died from related illnesses, but in 2019, Rural India was declared free of open defecation after the Swachh Bharat Mission began in 2014. The Indus Valley Civilization was known for its advanced toilets and sewage systems, with Harappa and Mohenjo Daro having complex drainage.