World Thinking Day 2024: 'Our World, Our Thriving Future'

Hyderabad: On February 22 every year, the World Thinking Day is celebrated by Girl Guides and Girl Scouts by connecting with each other and having fun together, learning about and taking action on the global issues that affect their local communities, and fundraising for the 8.8 million Girl Guides and Girl Scouts around the world.

The day is dedicated to promoting international friendship and awareness among youth. The day is recognised by the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts and the Boy Scouts International Federation as a time to reflect on the importance of the scouting movement and its impact on the world.

History - Lord Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of scouting movement's, had his birthday celebrated in 1926, which is when the World Thinking Day tradition began. Originally intended to be a time for scouts worldwide to pause and consider the significance of their promise and the worldwide scope of their movement, the day was known as 'Thinking Day.'.

The day was formally proclaimed as 'World Thinking Day' in 1932. During the 7th World Conference in Bucze, Poland, a Belgian delegate pointed out that a birthday usually involves gifts, and so girls could show their appreciation on Thinking Day by offering gifts to international Movement by fundraising or making a donation.

Aim - The aim of Thinking Day is to bring together young people from across the world to celebrate international fun and friendship, as well as to help raise money and focus on the year’s global theme.

Theme - The theme for Thinking Day changes every year and this year the theme is 'Our World, Our Thriving Future'. It will take you on a journey exploring crucial global issues through the lens of environmental sustainability, gender equality, peace, and poverty.

Significance - It provides a platform for Girl Guides and Girl Scouts worldwide to connect and celebrate their shared values and experiences, creating a sense of global sisterhood.By engaging with these themes through educational activities and discussions, girls develop a critical understanding of the world and the challenges faced by other communities.

This day goes beyond awareness and inspires girls to take action.

This fosters a sense of agency and empowerment, encouraging girls to become responsible global citizens.

This day stresses the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion within the Girl Guide and Girl Scout movement.

Participating in this day’s activities allows girls to develop important leadership skills, such as communication, teamwork, and problem-solving.

By taking charge of projects, planning events, and voicing their opinions, girls gain confidence and a sense of self-worth.

World Thinking Day serves as a source of inspiration for young girls, showcasing the positive impact they can make on the world.

By learning about the achievements of past generations and witnessing current efforts, girls are encouraged to continue the legacy of global action and advocacy.

Inspiring global citizenship: It encourages a sense of global citizenship, helping participants to recognise their roles in making the world a better place for all. It also empowers young women to take action both locally and internationally.

