World Suicide Prevention Day Highlights Reducing Stigma

New Delhi: Focusing on the issue of reducing stigma, and raising awareness among government organisations, and the general public, September 10 is marked as World Suicide Prevention Day every year. The day gives a reminder that suicide prevention is a public health priority and urgent action is required to make sure suicide mortality rates are reduced.

History & Significance

The World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO). The day gives a clear message that suicides are preventable.

Suicide is a major public problem with far-reaching social, emotional and economic consequences. Suicide remains a critical global issue, affecting individuals and communities worldwide. Changing the narrative on suicide aims to inspire individuals, communities, organisations, and governments to engage in open and honest discussions about suicide and suicidal behaviour.

International Association for Suicide Prevention

The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) is a non-profit organisation and it is dedicated to preventing suicide and suicidal behaviour and alleviating its effects. IASP leads the global role in suicide prevention by strategically developing an effective forum that is proactive in creating strong collaborative partnerships and promoting evidence-based action in order to reduce the incidence of suicide and suicidal behaviour.

WHO Estimate On Suicide

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates over 700,000 people die due to suicide each year and that almost 77 per cent of all global suicides occur in low and middle-income countries (LMICs). For every suicide, there are many more who attempt suicide or have serious suicidal ideation. Suicidal behaviour profoundly impacts families and communities and remains a universal challenge with millions impacted. The reduction of suicide mortality is of global importance and a vital public health consideration.

Theme For 2024

The theme for this year's World Suicide Prevention Day days is 'Changing the Narrative on Suicide – Start the Conversation', focusing on shifting the perception of suicide from one of stigma and silence to one of understanding and support.

BHU's Campaign To Promote Mental Well-Being

On September 4, the prestigious Banaras Hindu University (BHU) initiated a week-long campaign in connection with Suicide Prevention Day. It was designed to engage students at various levels, aiming to raise awareness, encourage help-seeking behaviours, and promote overall well-being. The campaign features a range of activities, including poster-making, open mic sessions, slogan writing, an interactive talk, a play, and other events that align with the theme.

India Registered Highest Suicides In The World

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, India has the dubious distinction of having the highest number of suicides in the world. As per NCRB data, 1.71 lakh people died by suicide in 2022 in India registering a 4.2 per cent increase over 2021 and a jump of 27 per cent compared to 2018. The rate of suicide per one lakh population has increased to 12.4 in 2022.

Studies indicate that about 50 to 90 per cent of individuals who die by suicide suffer from mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder.

Major Factors Leading to Suicide

Several factors led people to take the extreme step of suicide. Some of the major factors that led to suicide include family problems, domestic violence, illness, drug abuse/alcohol addiction, marriage-related issues, love affairs, bankruptcy or indebtedness, failure in examination, unemployment, professional and career problems, property dispute, death of dear person, poverty and suspected as well as illicit relation among others.

Suicide Trends Among Students

Maharashtra, according to NCRB data, reported the highest number of student suicides, registering 1,834 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 1,308, and Tamil Nadu with 1,246 deaths. In 2021, as many as 13,089 students died due to suicide, an increase from 12,526 student suicides in 2020. 43.49 per cent of these were female, while 56.51 per cent were male.

Threat to Armed Forces

A total of 787 suicides have been reported in the Indian Armed Forces between 2014 and 2021. Of these, the paramilitary forces reported 591 suicide cases, the Navy reported 36, and the Indian Air Force (IAF) reported 160 deaths by suicide. Significantly, more than half of the personnel in the paramilitary forces are under severe stress and many lives are being lost to suicides, fratricides and untoward incidents.

Government Actions To Prevent Suicide In Armed Forces

Qualitative improvement in the living conditions of troops has been made with the help of funds allotted by the Government. A 24x7 toll-free number 18005990019 of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) has been circulated at the force level so that the Force personnel could approach the Psychologist for counselling.

A memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between BSF & AIIMS, New Delhi on behalf of CAPF and the mobile numbers & WhatsApp numbers of a Psychologist of AIIMS, New Delhi has been circulated at the force level for 24x7 counselling to the needy Force personnel.

A strong grievance redressal system has been put in place and frequent interaction of commanders with troops is ensured. Directions have been issued to all lower formations for organizing Yoga class in the morning session to maintain good health and to overcome stress, if any, faced by jawans.