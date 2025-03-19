World Storytelling Day 2025| Tell Your Own Story Or Lend Ears To Others

The art of oral storytelling is celebrated on World Storytelling Day which falls on March 20 every year. The day traces its origins to Scandinavia. On this day, people tell and listen to stories in as many languages as possible during the day and night. It is celebrated every year on the Spring Equinox in the Northern Hemisphere.

The goal is to celebrate the art of storytelling with as many people as possible, both listeners and storytellers. It was celebrated for the first time on all six continents in 2009. The day acknowledges the art form of storytelling and encourages diversity among different cultures and races.

For the first time, the day was observed in Sweden in the early 1990s when it was called Alla Berättares Dag, (All Narrators Day). Soon, storytellers around the world picked up the holiday, turning it into a global "celebration of oral storytelling". A global "celebration of oral storytelling” was born out of the holiday's rapid adoption by storytellers all over the world.

This day encourages people to tell and listen to stories in various language forms such as spoken words, songs, chants, poetry, or other forms of oral storytelling, and locations, learning, fostering connection, and international collaboration.

There has been a theme linked with each event since 2004, ranging from strong women to dreams to neighbouring water. This year's theme Deep Water focuses on stories related to water, its mysteries, and its impact.

To celebrate the day, you can just simply tell your story or listen to others. You can participate in your local storytelling event. If there is none near you, then organize your event. Have an older person tell you a story from their childhood. Encourage the children in your life to tell stories. Make room for each other to be seen, heard and understood through the sharing of our stories.

Significance of Storytelling

Storytelling is regarded as a unique means of conveying information. It can traverse through time and space while still being relevant today. As long as it’s a good story, it doesn't matter what language or form it is delivered in. It can affect the way people think and feel, as well as inspire new ideas.

Storytelling helps to build bridges between the storyteller and the audience.

The roots of storytelling as an oral tradition to pass on one to another.

Oral storytelling as a performing art, and storytellers who have professional aspirations.

Oral storytelling reflects diversity and intangible cultural heritage.

Listeners of all ages hear stories told in a variety of settings, and languages for different purposes.

Storytelling brings language learning alive and creates a participatory and immersive experience that allows young learners to enjoy hearing the language in a dynamic ambience.

Storytelling is a fundamental part of being human. Stories let us share information in a way that creates an emotional connection.

Storytelling helps us to understand each other and makes the information memorable.

We all share stories of family, work and experiences. We refer to myths, folklore and characters from TV shows to explain things to ourselves and others. We create internal narratives to help make sense of the world.

The practices of storytelling differ with different cultures. For example, Australian aboriginals use cave drawings to describe a tribe’s origins, traditions and customs, as well as using songs, chants and dance to foster community.

Storytelling was Always There

Storytelling is believed to have been in existence since pre-historic times. The first work of storytelling is considered to be drawings on cave walls during the Stone Age. Eventually, as speech, language and other such skills developed among humans, the art of oral storytelling came into being as an intrinsic part of cultures across the world. According to storyteller Sudhanshu Rai, stories that are passed on through generations become the true carriers of cultural values that otherwise would have been extinct.

What is Oral Storytelling?

There are many forms of storytelling — oral, digital, visual and written — and the medium used is often reflective of the people telling the stories, for example, it can be movies, books, poems, songs and even paintings. Oral storytelling is telling a story through voice and gestures. The oral tradition can take many forms, including epic poems, chants, rhymes, songs, and more. Not all of these stories are historically accurate or even true. Truth is less important than providing cultural cohesion. It can encompass myths, legends, fables, religion, prayers, proverbs and instructions.

Famous Oral Storytellers

Howard Schultz (Starbucks).

Oprah Winfrey (Harpo Productions).

Richard Branson (Virgin Group).

Steve Jobs (Apple Inc).

Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook).

Exciting Careers in Storytelling

In today's digital age, storytelling has taken on new forms and mediums, creating a demand for professionals who can create compelling narratives. Storytellers and supporters are working together for artistic excellence, creation and innovation. If you have a passion for storytelling, there are plenty of career opportunities for you like:

Screenwriter

Creative Writer

Film Director

Video Game Writer

Content Strategist

Podcast Producer

Storyboard Artist

Animator

Virtual Reality (VR) Experience Designer

Storytelling in the Age of AI

Once upon a time, stories were told by humans. Now, as we enter into the digital age, artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionising this timeless habit. This transformation is not just a change in the medium of storytelling, but a profound evolution in the way narratives are crafted. AI is expanding the horizon, with a fusion of technology and creativity, leading to richer, more diverse narratives.