World Snake Day 2024: Significant Role The Demonized Creatures Play On The Earth

Hyderabad: World Snake Day on July 16th urges increased awareness of the wide variety of species around the world. With around 3,789 species, finding a snake that fascinates you or that was unknown to you previously won't be difficult. World Snake Day seeks to create awareness about the important role snakes play in maintaining the ecological balance and promoting conservation efforts. Despite the negative perception and myths surrounding them, snakes are essential in controlling rodent populations and preventing the spread of diseases. India is home to around 300 snake species, and World Snake Day is a great time to promote the importance of snake conservation and dispels misconceptions.

World Snake Day History

Although the origins of this observance are not well-documented, the significance it holds in India can be traced back to the country's rich cultural heritage and mythology. Indian mythology showcased snakes, also known as Nagas, as sacred beings. Given the variety of snake species found in India, including the Indian Cobra, King Cobra, and Russell's Viper, this observance aims to draw attention to the declining populations of these species due to habitat loss and human-animal conflict. In recent years, initiatives like snake rescue and rehabilitation have been instrumental in saving many snake lives and raising awareness about their importance in the ecosystem.

In India, World Snake Day is observed through various educational and conservation activities such as awareness campaigns, snake awareness workshops, and exhibitions. These events aim to educate people about the essential role snakes play in the ecosystem, their proper handling, and the importance of their conservation. Nature clubs, educational institutions, and non-governmental organizations actively participate in these events, organizing sessions led by wildlife experts and snake handlers to promote better understanding and appreciation for these reptiles. World Snake Day is observed annually on July 16.

World Snake Day facts

Snakes are masters of disguise, skilled hunters, and champion eaters. Here are awesome facts you may not have known about these carnivorous reptiles.

According to National Geographic, about 600 species of snake are venomous, and only about 200 seven percent are able to kill or significantly wound a human .

Snakes are capable of swallowing animals up to 75%-100% larger than their own heads.

According to the latest count, there are 3,789 snake species, making them the second largest group of reptiles after lizards. They are divided into 30 different families and numerous subfamilies. Australia is home to approximately 140 of them.

In Indian culture, the cobra is considered the king of serpents and is believed to possess incredible powers. The cobra is often referred to as Nag or Naga in Hindu mythology, and many stories revolve around these powerful beings, who are sometimes depicted as half-human and half-snake.

Lord Shiva, one of the most important gods in Hinduism, is often depicted with a snake around his neck, symbolizing his power over death and rebirth.

Ever wondered why snakes might give you an eerie feeling? They don’t have eyelids! This means they don’t blink and have to sleep with their eyes wide open. Instead of eyelids they have a thin membrane attached to each eye to protect them. The membrane is called the ‘brille,’ which in German means glasses.

Snakes do have nostrils, but they don’t use them to smell. Instead they have evolved to smell with their tongue and by using their Jacobson’s organ in the roof of their mouth. Their smell is quite excellent and has also been described as “smelling in stereo”. They have a forked tongue and multiple receptors able to pick up different amounts of chemical cues.

Imagine a snake moving through the grass. What do you picture? The well-known s-movement? This wouldn’t be surprising, because this is the most common form of locomotion in snakes, also known as lateral undulation. But snakes have four other types of movement. Arboreal snakes, for example, use a form of locomotion which uses seven times more energy, called concertina. There is even a special locomotion used for when a snake tries to escape on a smooth surface, known as slide pushing.

Most snakes lay eggs, but some species – including sea snakes – give birth

Snakes are mostly solitary, except during mating season.

If snakes could put a “leave me alone” sign on their bedroom door, they probably would.

Outside of Antarctica and the North and South poles, snakes are found nearly everywhere on Earth except for Greenland, Iceland, Ireland, and New Zealand.

Some sea snakes can breathe partially through their skin, allowing them to stay underwater longer.

Snakes are bony – they can have up to 1,200 bones.

Snake scales (and rattlesnake rattles) contain keratin – the same substance found in human hair and nails.

Some snakes have girl power: the tiny Brahminy blind snake, or flowerpot snake, is the only snake species made up solely of females, meaning they can reproduce all on their own.

How can snake help us?

Snakes serve critical role as predators, as preys, as ecosystem engineers, and provide economic and therapeutic benefits to humans

Snakes are also a source of many medicines. The only proven and effective therapy for snakebite - the snake-anti venom, is also derived from snake venoms.

Snake venom is injected into horses and sheep. The animals’ plasma with antibodies against the venom is collected and purified to produce the life-saving, snake anti-venom.

Snakes also play a role in disease prevention and provide benefits to agricultural communities. Rodents are carriers of many zoonotic diseases (like Lyme disease, leptospirosis, leishmaniasis, hantavirus) which affects humans, dogs, cattle, sheep, and other domestic animals.

Snakes as ‘ecosystem-engineers’ facilitate ‘secondary seed dispersal’, thus contributing to reproduction of plants.

By eating rodents, snakes keep the population of rodents under control, thus preventing zoonotic disease transmission, and contributing to food security.

Most Poisonous Snakes In Worldwide

Black Mamba, Boomslang, Fer-de-Lance, Russell’s Viper, Eastern Tiger Snake, Saw-scaled viper, Banded Krait, King Cobra, Coastal Taipan, Inland Taipan.



Snake Bite Deaths Worldwide-Key facts

An estimated 5.4 million people worldwide are bitten by snakes each year with 1.8 to 2.7 million cases of envenomings.

Around 81 410 to 137 880 people die each year because of snake bites, and around three times as many amputations and other permanent disabilities are caused by snakebites annually.

Bites by venomous snakes can cause paralysis that may prevent breathing, bleeding disorders that can lead to a fatal haemorrhage, irreversible kidney failure and tissue damage that can cause permanent disability and limb amputation.

Agricultural workers and children are the most affected. Children often suffer more severe effects than adults, due to their smaller body mass.



Indian snakes

India has a rich biodiversity, and snakes are an integral part of this diversity. There are over 300 species of snakes found in India, of which over 60 are venomous. Some of the most venomous snakes in the world are found in India, including the king cobra, Indian krait, and Russell's viper.

On a side note, India was often referred to as a "snake charmer country" because of its long history and tradition of snake charming. Snake Charming is a performance art in which a snake charmer appears to hypnotize a snake by playing a musical instrument. Let us now check the list of the top 10 most venomous snakes in India.



Most Poisonous Snakes In India

King Cobra, Indian Krait, Russell's Viper, Saw-Scaled Viper, Indian Cobra (Naja naja), Malabar Pit Viper, Banded Krait, Bamboo Pit Viper, Hump-Nosed Pit Viper, Andaman Pit Viper.



Snake Bite Deaths in India

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that about 5 million snakebites occur each year, resulting in up to 2.7 million envenomings. Published reports suggest that between 81,000 and 138,000 deaths occur each year. Snakebite envenoming causes as many as 400,000 amputations and other permanent disabilities. Many snakebites go unreported, often because victims seek treatment from non-medical sources or do not have access to health care. As a result it is believed that many cases of snakebite go unreported.

Snake antivenoms are effective treatments to prevent or reverse most of the harmful effects of snakebite envenoming. They are included in the WHO Essential Medicines List and should be part of any primary health-care package where snake bites occur.

Unfortunately many people either lack access to antivenom, or cannot afford to pay for them. Many families sell possessions or go into debt in order to obtain antivenom after someone is bitten. Difficulties in ensuring proper regulation and testing of antivenoms also affect the availability of good quality, effective products.

WHO added snakebite envenoming to its priority list of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) in June 2017. A nationally representative study( Million Death study) noted--45,900 annual snakebite deaths nationally. In India, around 90% of snakebites are caused by the 'big four' among the crawlers - common krait, Indian cobra, Russell's viper and saw scaled viper. Effective interventions involving education and antivenom provision would reduce snakebite deaths in India.



Snake bite deaths acording to ADSI(2018-2022)

Year No. of Persons Injured No. of Persons Died 2018 70 8962 2019 39 9224 2020 62 9822 2021 64 10382 2022 31 10096

Source:ADSI REPORT

Top Five States Snake bite deaths in India(2022)