World Should Stay Focussed On Delivering Global Climate Goals Despite US Opposition: Xi Jinping

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that the world should stay focused on delivering the climate goals and NDCs despite the US opposition as he announced China's new target to cut emissions by 7 to 10 per cent by 2035.

"China will, by 2035, reduce economy-wide net greenhouse gas emissions by 7 per cent to 10 per cent from peak levels, striving to do better," Xi said in a video address to the UN Climate Summit in New York on Wednesday.

China is the largest carbon polluting nation, followed by the US. Xi said China will increase the share of non-fossil fuels in total energy consumption to over 30 per cent, expand the installed capacity of wind and solar power to over six times the 2020 levels, scale up the total forest stock volume to over 24 billion cubic meters and make new energy vehicles the mainstream in the sales of new vehicles.

"Green and low-carbon transition is the trend of the time. While some country is acting against it, the international community should stay focused on the right direction,” Xi said, without directly naming the US.

He said the global community should also "remain unwavering in confidence, unremitting in actions and unrelenting in intensity, and push for formulation and delivery on NDCs (Nationally Determined Contributions) with a view to providing more positive energy to the cooperation on global climate governance."

Xi's comments followed US President Donald Trump's address to the UNGA two days ago, during which he decried climate change, calling it the "greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world", and refuted the use of renewable energy.

"The entire globalist concept, asking successful industrialised nations to inflict pain on themselves and radically disrupt their entire societies, must be rejected completely and totally," Trump said.

Soon after he came to power for his second tenure in January, Trump withdrew the US from the Paris Agreement under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, leaving the global efforts to combat the adverse effects of climate change in flux.