ETV Bharat / international

World 'Safer' Without Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah, Says Blinken

Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that the world is safer after Israel killed Hassan Nasrallah, describing the Hezbollah chief as a "brutal terrorist" while insisting diplomacy was the Middle East's best chance at stability.

"The region, the world are safer without him," Blinken, speaking in Washington, said of the deceased leader of the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group.

"Hassan Nasrallah was a brutal terrorist whose many victims included Americans, Israelis, civilians in Lebanon, civilians in Syria and many others as well," he continued during opening remarks at a meeting of countries in the coalition fighting the Islamic State jihadist group.

"During his leadership of Hezbollah, the group terrorized people across the region and prevented Lebanon from fully moving forward as a country."