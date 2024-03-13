World Rotaract Day 2024: Acknowledging Services Provided by Rotaractors

Hyderabad: World Rotaract Day, observed on March 13 every year, acknowledges the services provided by the Rotaractors across the globe. The day is observed with a week-long program of World Rotaract Week.

Rotaract was first established in 1968 in North Carolina, USA, and has since grown to become a global movement with over 250,000 members in more than 10,000 clubs around the world. Rotaract clubs are made up of young adults between the ages of 18 and 30 who come together to address community needs, develop leadership skills, and build international understanding.

What is Rotary?

Rotary is a global network of business leaders and professionals who work together to provide humanitarian services, promote ethical values in all areas of life, and promote goodwill and peace. Founded in Chicago, Illinois, USA on February 23, 1905, Rotary is the first worldwide service club.

'Worldwide' Rotary

Today, Rotary brings together approximately 12.1418 million men and women who belong to nearly 34,000 Rotary clubs in nearly every nation on earth. Rotarians meet weekly to participate in fellowship, interesting, and informative programs that focus on topics of global and local significance. Membership is open to all, and represents a broad range of communities. Rotarians plan and implement a wide range of humanitarian, educational, and cultural exchange programs that improve the lives of people in their communities and in our global community.

Functions of Rotary members

The sole aim and function of the rotary members is to promote peace across the globe. Other underlying functions include fighting against diseases, and providing clean water, sanitation, and hygiene. The organisation also thrives to save mothers and children and support in their education. Growing local economies and protecting the environment are some other notable functions of the Rotaractors.

Rotary clubs in India

Rotary Clubs in India are dynamic hubs of activity, bringing together passionate individuals from various walks of life—business leaders, professionals, educators, and community builders—all united by a shared commitment to making a positive difference. Rotary clubs are vibrant microcosms that reflect the cultural tapestry of India, fostering a sense of belonging and camaraderie among members. Dedicated to addressing the unique challenges faced by communities across the country, Rotary Clubs in India actively contribute to projects in areas such as education, healthcare, sanitation, and environmental sustainability.

Rotary’s contribution towards India’s Polio-free certification

As of 2009, India constituted over 60% of all global polio cases. 172 million children had to be vaccinated twice each year. Rotary volunteers in India have helped organize national immunization days, staffed health stations and given drops to children. In addition to their own record-breaking financial contribution to polio eradication besides countless volunteer man-hours, Rotarians have helped leverage a further US $ 6.7 billion from the governments the world over for this cause.

In January 2014, India completed three years without a case of Polio and along with 10 SEAR countries was awarded the Southeast Asia Regional Polio-free certification by WHO on 27 March 2014.