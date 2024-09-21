World Rivers Day 2024: Raising Awareness About Importance Of Rivers

New Delhi: World Rivers Day is observed annually on the fourth Sunday of September to raise awareness among people about the importance of rivers for the environment and Earth. This year, the event falls on September 22.

Echoing similar sentiments, Ghana Youth Environmental Movement (GYEM) wrote on X, “Ahead of World Rivers Day (WRD) on 22nd September, a group of environmental civil society organizations (CSOs) has released a list of demands for tackling the current water and galamsey crisis.”

“In 2005, the United Nations launched the Water for Life Decade to help create a greater awareness of the need to better care for our water resources. Following this, the establishment of World Rivers Day was in response to a proposal initiated by internationally renowned river advocate Mark Angelo,” World Rivers Day, on its website, states.

India and the European Union (EU) agreed to enhance cooperation in sustainable water management at the 6th EU-India Water Forum held in New Delhi on Wednesday. Both sides committed to advance cooperation in river basin management, foster innovation and technology transfer, while promoting sustainable investments, the ministry of Jal Shakti said.

The India-EU Water Partnership (IEWP) established in 2016 aims to enhance technological, scientific, and policy frameworks in water management. IEWP, currently in Phase III, focuses on creating impactful and sustainable solutions in key areas such as river basin management, climate resilience, urban flooding, and water governance, the ministry informed.

Under IEWP, the EU and India are collaborating on river management on Tapi and Ramganga River Basins. Under Phase III, the partnership will extend its efforts to other key basins like the Brahmaputra. Both regions have co-jointly funded 7 research and innovation water projects bringing together 743 participants from the EU and India. These projects focus on drinking water purification, wastewater treatment, and real-time monitoring and control systems, and the IEWP will further provide support for market uptake of these cutting-edge water technologies in India.