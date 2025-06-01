World Reef Awareness Day: Know More About Threats To Coral Reefs

Hyderabad: World Reef Awareness Day, observed on June 1, raises awareness among business communities and the general public about the fragile biological systems of our oceans’ coral reefs. According to the Coral Reef Alliance (CORAL), Coral reefs are large underwater structures composed of the skeletons of colonial marine invertebrates called coral.

The coral species that build reefs are known as hermatypic, or 'hard,' corals because they extract calcium carbonate from seawater to create a hard, durable exoskeleton that protects their soft, sac-like bodies. Other species of corals that are not involved in reef building are known as 'soft' corals. These types of corals are flexible organisms often resembling plants and trees and include species such as sea fans and sea whips.

Coral polyps (A polyp refers to each coral) live on the calcium carbonate exoskeletons of their ancestors and add their exoskeleton to the existing coral structure. As the centuries pass, one tiny exoskeleton at a time gradually grows the coral reef until it becomes a massive feature of the marine environment.

Coral reefs provide ecosystem services valued at $9.9 trillion annually through fisheries, tourism and coastal protection, underlining their importance for food security, resilience and the blue economy. They are home to more than 25% of marine biodiversity. Healthy coral reefs contribute to fishing and tourism, providing millions of jobs and contributing to economies all over the world.

They draw millions of tourists annually, supporting local businesses. They serve as natural pharmacies, with compounds derived from reef organisms showing promise in treating diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s. Investing in preservation opens doors to sustainable tourism and groundbreaking medical research.

Threats to Coral Reefs

Over the years, due to the impact of climate change and anthropogenic stress, a significant part of the live coral cover has been lost. The Inter-Governmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) has predicted that global coral reefs would decline by 70-90 percent with global warming of 1.5°C by 2100 and go extinct, if it is 2°C or higher.

Increased ocean temperatures and changing ocean chemistry are the greatest global threats to coral reef ecosystems. These threats are caused by warmer atmospheric temperatures and increasing levels of carbon dioxide dissolved in seawater.

As atmospheric temperatures rise, so do seawater temperatures. This warming places stress on corals and can cause them to expel the microscopic algae that produce food that they need. Without this algae coral also lose their coloration—a condition known as coral bleaching—as the loss of algae reveals the white color of the calcium carbonate structure underlying the polyps. Severe or prolonged bleaching can kill coral colonies or leave them more vulnerable to other threats, such as infectious disease.

Other climate impacts, such as sea level rise, increased frequency and intensity of storms, and altered ocean circulation patterns, can also affect coral reefs.

Ocean acidification refers to a change in ocean chemistry in response to the uptake of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is in equilibrium with that in seawater, so when atmospheric concentrations increase so do oceanic concentrations. Carbon dioxide entering seawater reacts to form carbonic acid, causing an increase in acidity.

Economic Benefits of Coral Reefs

Coral reefs offer an unmatched opportunity for returns—economic, social and ecological.

The insurance industry and development banks are coming forward to invest in their protection, but more can be done.

Coral Reefs of India

India is centrally placed within the warm tropical region of the Indian Ocean and exhibits extensive coral reefs in its marine territories. The total coral reef area of India is 5,790 sq kms. In India, major coral reef ecosystems are seen in the Gulf of Mannar, the Gulf of Kachchh, Andaman & Nicobar, and Lakshadweep Islands -- embracing all three major reef types (atoll, fringing, and barrier) and include diverse and extensive reef areas of the Indian Ocean.

Coral reefs are one of the most ancient and dynamic ecosystems of India. The coral reefs not only provide a sanctuary to a myriad of marine life but also play a key role in protecting the coastline from erosion. In addition, people living along the 8000 km long coastal stretch of our country depend on coral reefs for their livelihood

India’s coral reefs support an estimated 5 million people who depend on them for tourism, fishing and coastal protection. The coral reefs of Andaman and Nicobar alone attract nearly 2 million tourists annually, generating an estimated Rs 1,200 crore in revenue. Additionally, reefs provide crucial ecosystem services, including fisheries that contribute Rs 15,000 crore to the national economy annually. Without immediate intervention, the degradation of coral reefs threatens not only marine biodiversity but also the livelihoods and safety of millions of Indians.

Five Countries with the Most Coral Reef Area

Indonesia: Of over 100 different coral reefs across the world’s oceans, Indonesia is home to the largest. In total, there are 51,000 sq km of coral reefs surrounding Indonesia. This number makes up nearly 18% of the world’s reefs. Some of the most diverse and colorful corals are found in the waters around Indonesia.

Australia: Known as the home of the Great Barrier Reef, Australia has the second-largest coral reef globally. Australian coral reefs take up a whopping 48,960 sq km and account for 17% of the world’s total coral reefs. The Great Barrier Reef is found on the eastern Australian coast and is home to a diversity of wildlife, including invertebrates, fish, and corals. The Great Barrier Reef is so large that it can be viewed from space.

Philippines: The third-largest coral reefs by area can be found in the Philippines. Totalling 8% of the world’s reefs at over 25,000 sq km, this country is home to diverse fish and coral life found on the reef.

France: Although the French mainland does not have any famous coral reefs, several French colonies and territories have access to beautiful coral reefs worldwide. France owns 5% of the world’s reefs, measuring 14,000 sq km. The coral reefs are mainly found in warm waters in tropical areas, including Guadeloupe, Martinique, New Caledonia, Clipperton, Mayotte, French Polynesia, and Wallis and Futuna Islands.

Fiji: A tropical destination and bucket list location for many people, Fiji is home to 3.5% of the world’s coral reefs. Measuring just under 14,000 sq km, Fiji has prized reefs notable for snorkelers and scuba divers alike. Fiji’s corals are expansive and display some of the greatest diversity in coral reefs around the world.