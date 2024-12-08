ETV Bharat / international

World Reacts To Bashar Al-Assad's Fall In Syria

Syrians celebrate the arrival of opposition fighters as they step on a picture of Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. ( AP Photo )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : 3 hours ago | Updated : 1 hours ago

Damascus: Amid the unrest in Syria after the fall of Bashar Assad’s government, world leaders reacted to the events in Syria, including the United Nations. United Nations US President Joe Biden is keeping a close eye on "extraordinary events" transpiring in Syria, the White House said, after a war monitor said President Bashar al-Assad fled the country and rebels declared they had taken over the capital. "President Biden and his team are closely monitoring the extraordinary events in Syria and staying in constant touch with regional partners," National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said in a statement on social media. Turkey Syrians displaced by years of civil war can now return home, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said. "Millions of Syrians, who were forced to leave their homes can return to their land," Fidan said at the Doha Forum in Qatar for international dialogue, adding that it was "time to unite and reconstruct the country". France France welcomed the fall of Syria's Bashar al-Assad following more than a decade of "violent oppression against his people". Paris appealed to Syrians for "unity and reconciliation and to reject all forms of extremism", Foreign Affairs Minister spokesman Christophe Lemoine said in a statement. Germany Germany's top diplomat called the fall of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad "a great relief" for the people of a war-torn country while warning against radicalisation. "The end of Assad represents for millions of people in Syria a great relief," said Annalena Baerbock, adding, "The country must not now fall into the hands of other radicals, whatever form they take." Israel Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the Israeli military to "seize" a UN-patrolled buffer zone between the Israeli- and Syrian-controlled Golan Heights.

The premier said a 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria "has collapsed", so he "directed the (military) yesterday to seize the buffer zone and the commanding positions nearby. We will not allow any hostile force to establish itself on our border." China A concerned China asked the rebel forces to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals and its institutions in the country. Reacting to the rebel takeover of Syria, China, which had backed the Assad regime, said it was closely following the situation in the Arab country and hoped that stability would return as soon as possible. A Foreign Ministry statement here said the Chinese Embassy is open in Damascus and extending all possible assistance to its nationals. "We urge relevant parties in Syria to ensure the safety and security of the Chinese institutions and personnel in Syria,” it said. The Chinese government has been actively helping Chinese nationals, who wish to leave the country to do so in a safe and orderly way, staying in contact with those still in Syria and offering them advice on how to stay safe, it said. “The Chinese Embassy is still up and running and carrying out its duty in Syria. We will continue to make every possible assistance to Chinese nationals in need," it said. Russia Russia said that Syria's Bashar al-Assad had resigned from the presidency after talks with the sides involved in the conflict and had left the country, without saying where he is going. "As a result of talks between B Assad and a range of participants of the conflict on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, he decided to resign from his presidential post and leave the country, giving instructions to proceed with the peaceful transfer of power," Moscow's foreign ministry said. "Russia did not take part in these talks." Iran Iran said it expects the "friendly" relations with Syria to continue after the fall of Tehran's staunch ally Bashar al-Assad in Damascus. "The relations between the two nations of Iran and Syria have a long history and have always been friendly, and it is expected that these relations will continue," a foreign ministry statement said. UK: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday called for peace and stability in Syria after the fall of its president Bashar al-Assad in the face of an Islamist-led rebel offensive. "The Syrian people have suffered under Assad's barbaric regime for too long and we welcome his departure," Starmer said in a statement. "Our focus is now on ensuring a political solution prevails, and peace and stability is restored," he added, calling for "civilians and minorities" to be protected. (With Agency Inputs)

Damascus: Amid the unrest in Syria after the fall of Bashar Assad’s government, world leaders reacted to the events in Syria, including the United Nations. United Nations US President Joe Biden is keeping a close eye on "extraordinary events" transpiring in Syria, the White House said, after a war monitor said President Bashar al-Assad fled the country and rebels declared they had taken over the capital. "President Biden and his team are closely monitoring the extraordinary events in Syria and staying in constant touch with regional partners," National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said in a statement on social media. Turkey Syrians displaced by years of civil war can now return home, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said. "Millions of Syrians, who were forced to leave their homes can return to their land," Fidan said at the Doha Forum in Qatar for international dialogue, adding that it was "time to unite and reconstruct the country". France France welcomed the fall of Syria's Bashar al-Assad following more than a decade of "violent oppression against his people". Paris appealed to Syrians for "unity and reconciliation and to reject all forms of extremism", Foreign Affairs Minister spokesman Christophe Lemoine said in a statement. Germany Germany's top diplomat called the fall of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad "a great relief" for the people of a war-torn country while warning against radicalisation. "The end of Assad represents for millions of people in Syria a great relief," said Annalena Baerbock, adding, "The country must not now fall into the hands of other radicals, whatever form they take." Israel Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the Israeli military to "seize" a UN-patrolled buffer zone between the Israeli- and Syrian-controlled Golan Heights. The premier said a 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria "has collapsed", so he "directed the (military) yesterday to seize the buffer zone and the commanding positions nearby. We will not allow any hostile force to establish itself on our border." China A concerned China asked the rebel forces to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals and its institutions in the country. Reacting to the rebel takeover of Syria, China, which had backed the Assad regime, said it was closely following the situation in the Arab country and hoped that stability would return as soon as possible. A Foreign Ministry statement here said the Chinese Embassy is open in Damascus and extending all possible assistance to its nationals. "We urge relevant parties in Syria to ensure the safety and security of the Chinese institutions and personnel in Syria,” it said. The Chinese government has been actively helping Chinese nationals, who wish to leave the country to do so in a safe and orderly way, staying in contact with those still in Syria and offering them advice on how to stay safe, it said. “The Chinese Embassy is still up and running and carrying out its duty in Syria. We will continue to make every possible assistance to Chinese nationals in need," it said. Russia Russia said that Syria's Bashar al-Assad had resigned from the presidency after talks with the sides involved in the conflict and had left the country, without saying where he is going. "As a result of talks between B Assad and a range of participants of the conflict on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, he decided to resign from his presidential post and leave the country, giving instructions to proceed with the peaceful transfer of power," Moscow's foreign ministry said. "Russia did not take part in these talks." Iran Iran said it expects the "friendly" relations with Syria to continue after the fall of Tehran's staunch ally Bashar al-Assad in Damascus. "The relations between the two nations of Iran and Syria have a long history and have always been friendly, and it is expected that these relations will continue," a foreign ministry statement said. UK: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday called for peace and stability in Syria after the fall of its president Bashar al-Assad in the face of an Islamist-led rebel offensive. "The Syrian people have suffered under Assad's barbaric regime for too long and we welcome his departure," Starmer said in a statement. "Our focus is now on ensuring a political solution prevails, and peace and stability is restored," he added, calling for "civilians and minorities" to be protected. (With Agency Inputs)

Last Updated : 1 hours ago