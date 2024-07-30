World Ranger Day 2024: History, Significance And Theme

Hyderabad: World Ranger Day, on July 31, is a day to honor the brave people who work hard to protect animals and nature. They work all the time to save endangered species and fragile environments.Their relentless work and steadfast dedication to the mission of preservation merit our highest regard and esteem.



History:

The history of World Ranger Day dates back to the International Ranger Federation (IRF), a group founded in 1992 with the aim of advancing and backing the efforts of park rangers across the globe. This day was initially marked in 2007 as a tribute to eight rangers who died in a tragic incident while serving in Virunga National Park, Democratic Republic of Congo. Over the years, World Ranger Day has expanded to become a globally acknowledged event to honor the work of rangers and highlight the obstacles they encounter in their roles.



2024 Theme:

The theme for 2024 World Ranger Day is '30 by 30', which is based on the 2022 United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), where world leaders and decision-makers agreed to a Global Biodiversity Framework.



Significance:

By marking World Ranger Day, we not only honour the bravery and sacrifice of park rangers and conservationists, but also raise awareness of the difficulties they encounter in their noble work. World Ranger Day is a call to action for individuals, communities, and governments to unite and support conservation activities that will maintain a sustainable and thriving earth for future generations.



Workers & Their Responsibility:

Rangers and protected area workers are at the vanguard of this workforce, which includes state-employed staff, Indigenous peoples, community and voluntary guardians, and personnel from privately managed areas. Their responsibilities include protection, conservation, monitoring, visitor services, fire management, law enforcement, education, community support, and regulation of sustainable use.