World Prayer Day 2024 - Join in Prayer and Action for Peace and Justice

Hyderabad: The World Day of Prayer is a global ecumenical movement led by Christian women, who welcome all to join in prayer and action for peace and justice. The common day of observance is the first Friday of March, but local World Day of Prayer activities are held all year long.

The World Day of Prayer guiding principles acknowledge that all people have something to give and to receive. The local groups receive the worship service and respond with giving.

History: World Day of Prayer has deep roots in the Ecumenical Women’s Missionary Movement of the 19th and beginning 20th century. When North American women, in 1926, called for a World Day of Prayer, the first WDP was celebrated around the world in 1927. In 1948, that the World Council of Churches was launched at a worldwide conference in Amsterdam.

One of guiding principles states, "Through the WDP offering women share their resources with women and children around the world. The exchange of stories and gifts illustrates the WDP motto of 'Informed prayer. Prayerful action'.

The National/Regional Committees reported that offering for World Prayer Day 2024 will be given to their local community and abroad for the following purposes: ​

Supporting women, youth and children through education, mentoring, shelter, seedbank and food distribution programs, clean water, and empower the victims of domestic violence and human trafficking​.

Providing assistance for widows, refugees, migrants and victims of war, especially those in Ukraine this year.

​Care for the families hit by COVID-19. Donate masks, gloves and hand sanitisers to schools and respiratory equipment for COVID-19 patients

Promote Christian education for children and youth, grant scholarship for women's theological formation and sponsor ecumenical initiatives

Organize WDP locally and nationally, support the regional and international WDP coordination, and contribute to WDPIC leadership by donating to the Fund for Tomorrow. ​

For 2024, the writing committee is Palestine: “I Beg You... Bear With One Another in Love" Ephesians 4:1-3