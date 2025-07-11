ETV Bharat / international

World Population Day 2025: Youth Power Key To Future Families & Growth

File Photo of Students of St Xavier School hold placards as they take part in the awareness drive on World Population Day ( ANI )

Hyderabad: Celebrated worldwide every year, World Population Day helps to raise awareness of major problems connected with population growth. This Day is commemorated annually on July 11 to signify the critical urgency of addressing population-related problems.

'Empowering Youth to Build the Families They Want' is the theme of the day this year. World Population Day was created by the United Nations Development Programme in 1989, following interest from the Day of Five Billion, which happened on July 11, 1987. Dr. K. C. Zachariah suggested that this day be commemorated.

In December 1990, the United Nations General Assembly decided to keep celebrating World Population Day annually to promote understanding of population issues and how they connect to the environment and development.

The first World Population Day was celebrated on July 11, 1990, in over 90 countries. Since then, many UNFPA offices and other groups work with governments and communities to recognize this day. World population concerns include poverty, maternal health, financial hardship, and many other things.

Global fertility rates are falling, prompting warnings about 'population collapse.' But the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)’s State of World Population report shows the real issue is a lack of reproductive agency—many people, especially youth, are unable to have the children they want.

World Population Day 2025 highlights this challenge, focusing on the largest-ever generation of young people. The theme, 'Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world,' calls for ensuring youth have the rights, tools, and opportunities to shape their futures.

World's Population

The world's population has increased by over three times since the middle of the 20th century. According to the UN, there were 8.2 billion people on the planet as of July 2025. Within the next 30 years, there will be 2 billion people on the planet. The population is predicted to peak at 10.4 billion in the middle of the 2080s, having reached 9.7 billion in 2050.

China and India are the two most populous countries in the world, with respective populations of over 1 billion and around 18% of the global population.

Population in India

India's population is projected to reach 1.46 billion by 2025, maintaining its status as the most populous country in the world, according to a new UN report. The report also indicates that the country's total fertility rate has fallen below the replacement level. The population is expected to grow to approximately 1.7 billion before beginning to decline around 40 years from now, as stated in the UN Population Fund’s (UNFPA) 2025 State of World Population Report released on June, 2025. China's population is estimated to reach 1.41 billion this year.

As per the World Population Prospects-2024, another UN report released in July last year, India’s population was 1.44 billion last year.

India's population was recorded at 1.21 billion during the last census conducted in 2011. The report provided further details, indicating that approximately 24% of India's population falls within the 0-14 age group, while 17% is between the ages of 10 and 19. The segment aged 10-24 is estimated to constitute 26% of the population, with the 15-64 age group representing 68%. Additionally, 7% of India's population is aged 65 years and older, with life expectancy projected at 71 years for men and 74 years for women.

Impact of Population Growth on Economic Development

We are living in an era of unprecedented population growth, particularly since the mid-twentieth century. This sustained, rapid increase in population presents significant challenges to achieving social and economic development and amplifies the scale of investments and efforts needed to ensure that no one is left behind.

Population growth can have both positive and negative impacts on economic development, influenced by factors such as the age structure of the population, resource availability, and government policies.

Indian government's initiatives