World Poetry Day 2025: Poetry As A Bridge For Peace And Inclusion

Hyderabad: Poetry is a beautiful form of expression. World Poetry Day is an international observance celebrated every year on March 21. It was established by UNESCO. No other type of literature creates such a plethora of feelings and emotions as the abstraction of poetry. It consists largely of oral or literary works in which language is used in a manner that is felt by its user and audience to differ from ordinary prose.

History of Poetry Day

UNESCO first adopted 21 March as World Poetry Day during its 30th General Conference in Paris in 1999. Practised throughout history, poetry includes various forms of language, expressions and signification. It is often accompanied by music and performed on special occasions

Significance of the Day

World Poetry Day is the occasion to honour poets, revive oral traditions of poetry recitals, promote the reading, writing and teaching of poetry, foster the convergence between poetry and other arts such as theatre, dance, music and painting, and raise the visibility of poetry in the media.

Poetry as a Bridge for Peace and Inclusion

The theme for this year’s World Poetry Day is 'Poetry as a Bridge for Peace and Inclusion'. The theme highlights poetry's role in our ever-divided world that offers us the opportunity to connect, across countries and cultures.

How Poetry Positively Impacts Our Lives

Poetry already has a place in our lives, though we may be unaware of this fact. Poetry is so important because it helps us understand and appreciate the world around us. Poetry teaches us how to live.

Poetry, if we let it and embrace it, can offer us a way to empathize with one another. In its immediacy, poetry is a counsellor helping us to understand one another. Leading us away from hate to love, from violence to mercy and pity.

Hypertext Poetry

This form is made up of links and nodes that the reader can follow in any order they desire to create a unique poem and experience for themselves. These links provide readers with an unstructured progression through a poem that would simply be unachievable through purely textual methods. The hyperlinks can lead the viewer to a multitude of pages such as images, videos, other poems or pages that help explain what the writer is conveying.

Kinetic Poetry

Kinetic poetry differs from hypertext art because of its cinematic nature. Kinetic poetry often acts as a film with animated words moving across the screen. Some examples of kinetic poetry explore the form itself by displaying words and animating them to give meaning.

Interactive Poetry

Interactive poetry is a form of poetry that involves the reader in the creation or interpretation of the text, allowing for a dynamic exchange between the poem and its audience. This genre often utilizes digital platforms or other mediums to engage readers, making them active participants in the poetic experience. By merging technology with traditional poetry, interactive poetry invites exploration and personal connection, blurring the lines between author and audience.

No matter how simple or complex a poem might be, it has the power to bring people together by conveying and eliciting deep emotions and initiating meaningful dialogue around world issues.