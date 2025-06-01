World Narcissistic Abuse Awareness Day 2025: Raising Awareness, Empowering Survivors

Hyderabad: World Narcissistic Abuse Awareness Day is observed annually on June 1 to support those who have experienced narcissistic abuse, educate the public about narcissistic abuse, and promote healing for survivors.
What is Narcissistic Abuse?
Narcissistic abuse is a term that generally describes a type of emotional abuse that individuals may experience at the hands of a person with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) or other personality disorders that affect a person’s empathy levels.
People who have NPD may have low empathy, a disregard for others’ feelings, an inflated sense of self-importance, and a preoccupation with beauty, power, or success. People who are close to those with NPD may experience abuse in the form of manipulation, shaming, and being made to believe that their needs and experiences are invalid. Narcissistic abuse can affect anyone who is close to someone with NPD, including children, romantic partners, friends, family members, and even employees.
History of the day
In 2016, World Narcissistic Abuse Awareness Day was first observed by psychotherapist Bree Bonchay. This day was initiated primarily to spread awareness about narcissistic abuse and its effects, as well as how to spot the signs of narcissistic abuse and how to heal from it.
Significance of the Day
Narcissistic Abuse Awareness Day can provide an opportunity to educate the general population about narcissistic abuse and its physical, mental, and emotional effects. June 1 can serve as a day to raise awareness for those affected by narcissistic abuse by sharing facts, support, resources, and personal stories.
Some typical characteristics of narcissistic abuse include, but are certainly not limited to:
- Dominance
- Manipulation
- Intimidation
- Emotional coercion
- Withholding
- Dishonesty
- Extreme selfishness
- Guilt mongering
- Rejection
- Stonewalling
- Gaslighting
- Financial abuse
- Extreme jealousy
- Possessiveness
Narcissistic Personality Disorder: Myths Vs Facts
Myths About Narcissistic Personality Disorder:
- Narcissism And NPD Are Exactly The Same: You probably know someone who is a little selfish, arrogant, and maybe manipulative at times. Narcissism is a spectrum, and on one end, you have a personality trait that may arise occasionally. On the other end, you have a clinical diagnosis where narcissistic behaviours are lifelong and cut into multiple areas of your life. People who have NPD are often defiant to change and react very badly to criticism. Not everyone who has narcissistic qualities has NPD.
- People with NPD can’t form relationships at all or are incapable of love: Another common misconception about narcissism is that they are incapable of love. Those with extreme NPD may find it harder to connect and fall in love, but it’s not impossible. It’s possible for someone with NPD to form relationships. Those relationships tend to take more work and a deep understanding of the challenges and how the condition can influence the relationship.
- All people with NPD have high self-esteem: While some people with NPD may think they are better than others, some people mask low self-esteem by trying to seem superior as a defence strategy. It’s not always black and white, and those with narcissistic personality disorder can be very different from one another.
- People with NPD are always controlling: Some narcissists can be controlling, while others are not. Like any people, it’s difficult to give blanket statements that cover every person with NPD. While controlling and manipulative behaviour can be a sign of NPD, some individuals may have a greater capacity for empathy than others.
- Social media causes NPD: There is some evidence that social media use may increase narcissistic tendencies in people. But, as the cause of NPD is so complex, it’s unfair to pinpoint one cause, such as social media. While social media increases exposure to narcissistic qualities, the reality is that personality and NPD is much more complicated.
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Facts
- NPD can be difficult to diagnose: It’s rare for someone with NPD to openly seek help, and the drive to change by achieving a diagnosis. In some instances, even a trained mental health professional might find it difficult to diagnose NPD, as it requires an open and honest conversation from the individual.
- NPD is widely misunderstood: Despite many people throwing the word “narcissist” around, narcissistic personality disorder is a mental health condition that is misunderstood. People with NPD often face challenges within relationships. Many of us will display a narcissistic trait at some point in our lives because narcissism is a spectrum.
- Key NPD Symptoms: Self-Importance, Lack of empathy And Need For Admiration: While people with NPD act differently, common signs of the condition are self-importance, a lack of empathy for others, and a need for admiration. It’s important to point out that these symptoms are often over-inflated, persistent, and lifelong.
- Not All People With NPD Have Outgoing Personalities: It’s easy to think that all narcissists are charming and outgoing, and while this is true for some, it’s not the same for everyone. Even those who appear outgoing may struggle with relationships and maintaining meaningful connections.
- People with NPD can and have formed loving relationships: Typically, with NPD, there’s a demand for admiration and external recognition from others. Often, that admiration is a one-way street with no reciprocation. That can make it tricky to maintain meaningful relationships, but not impossible. Individuals with NPD can and have formed loving relationships, but they usually require an awareness of triggers and healthy communication strategies.