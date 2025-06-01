ETV Bharat / international

World Narcissistic Abuse Awareness Day 2025: Raising Awareness, Empowering Survivors

Hyderabad: World Narcissistic Abuse Awareness Day is observed annually on June 1 to support those who have experienced narcissistic abuse, educate the public about narcissistic abuse, and promote healing for survivors.

What is Narcissistic Abuse?

Narcissistic abuse is a term that generally describes a type of emotional abuse that individuals may experience at the hands of a person with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) or other personality disorders that affect a person’s empathy levels.

People who have NPD may have low empathy, a disregard for others’ feelings, an inflated sense of self-importance, and a preoccupation with beauty, power, or success. People who are close to those with NPD may experience abuse in the form of manipulation, shaming, and being made to believe that their needs and experiences are invalid. Narcissistic abuse can affect anyone who is close to someone with NPD, including children, romantic partners, friends, family members, and even employees.

History of the day

In 2016, World Narcissistic Abuse Awareness Day was first observed by psychotherapist Bree Bonchay. This day was initiated primarily to spread awareness about narcissistic abuse and its effects, as well as how to spot the signs of narcissistic abuse and how to heal from it.