World Mosquito Day - Accelerating The Fight Against Malaria For A More Equitable World

Hyderabad: August 20 is observed as World Mosquito Day as it was on this day when Sir Ronald Ross discovered that female mosquitoes transmit malaria between humans.

Mosquitoes are one of the deadliest animals in the world. The Day is marked to fight against vector-borne diseases especially malaria. The World Mosquito Day theme 2024 is “Accelerating the fight against malaria for a more equitable world”.

Malaria

Globally, an estimated 249 million malaria cases occurred in 2022, leading to 608,000 malaria deaths in a single year. Malaria is one of the most severe public health problems, with nearly half of the world's population at risk for infection. In many of the countries affected by malaria, it is the leading cause of death.

Malaria in India

In 2022, India accounted for 66% of malaria cases in the WHO South-East Asia Region noted the new 2023 World Malaria Report published by the World Health Organization (WHO). It adds that almost 46% of all cases in the region were due to Plasmodium vivax, which is aprotozoal parasite and a human pathogen, which is the most frequent and widely distributed cause of recurring malaria.

World Mosquito Day History

World Mosquito Day was first established in 1897 when the link between mosquitoes and malaria transmission was discovered by Sir Ronald Ross. It aims to raise awareness about the causes of malaria and how it can be prevented, as well as fundraising for research into the cure of malaria. It is also a salute to the groundbreaking work of Sir Ross and the scientists who have followed him.

The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine celebrates World Mosquito Day with exhibitions and parties designed both to entertain and to inform, while other celebrations include Malaria No More's 'Mozzy Air' campaign, encouraging people to take anti-malarial when flying to malaria zones, and 'Nothing But Nets’ X campaigns to provide mosquito nets for poor communities.

Sir Ronald Ross worked in the Indian Medical Service when he made his groundbreaking discovery of the malarial parasite in the gastrointestinal tract of a female mosquito. The discovery allowed scientists to better understand the role of mosquitoes in malaria. Ross's discovery also provided a starting point for prevention. In 1902. Ross became the first British person to be awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine.

