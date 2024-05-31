World Milk Day - Celebrating Dairy's Vital Role in Global Food Systems

Hyderabad: The World Milk Day is celebrated every year on June 1 across the globe. It celebrates dairy’s vital role in global food systems, providing economic, nutritional, and social benefits to a large proportion of the world's population.

World Milk Day was introduced in 2001 by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) to recognise the importance of milk as a global food, and to celebrate the dairy sector.

2024 World Milk Day Theme: This year’s theme will focus on celebrating the vital role dairy plays in delivering quality nutrition to nourish the world. Dairy is an accessible, affordable, and nutrient-dense food, and an essential part of balanced diets across the world.

History of Milk: The history of milk dates back to the Neolithic age of around 9000-7000 B.C. when humans began to drink milk. This was a time when humans had already domesticated animals, and were able to extract nutrients from milk. However, lactose tolerance was lost in adults, and most early humans drank fermented dairy products.As milk became more widely available, it became an important source of nutrition for early humans. In some parts of the world, milk was used as a substitute for meat. It was also used for religious purposes, as some people believed that milk had been sent to the earth by the creator.

Milk Revolution in India: In 1970, India set in motion the ‘White Revolution’, the world’s biggest dairy development program, led by late Dr. Verghese Kurien. 'Operation Flood,’ as it is otherwise known, transformed the dairy-deficient nation into the global leader in milk production. For the millions living in rural India, milk farming became the largest source of employment and income.

Health Benefits of Drinking Milk: