World Milk Day 2025: India Leading Producer For 25 Years

Ludhiana: The World Milk Day is celebrated across the world on June 1 to promote the vital role of dairy and significance of milk as a global food. The day was introduced by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations in 2001 to celebrate the importance of milk and milk products.

Since 1998, India has been the largest milk producer and consumer in the world and for the last 25 years, India's flag has been flying high in this sector, with nobody managing to break its record.

Indian dairy farmers are contributing to more than 25 percent to the total world production. The total milk production in India during 2022-23 was 231 million metric tonnes, which is worth Rs 11.16 lakh crores.

India first in milk production (ETV Bharat)

Presently, more than 100 countries celebrate the World Milk Day. As per Government of India's Department of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, milk is produced for a total of 150 million people worldwide. In 1992, the global milk production was 524 million tonnes and by 2022 this figure reached 930 million tonnes while in 2024, it was 979 million tonnes. In 2023-24, milk production is 239.4 million, which is four percent more than the previous year. From 2014-15 to 2023-24, India has seen a record-breaking 63.56 percent increase in milk production and 121.5 million tonnes of milk was consumed in 2024. Due to this, India tops in milk consumption. This apart, around 140.4 million tonnes of milk is being produced annually by the European Union.

According to a research conducted by Data for India, on an average, a child in India consumes up to 300 ml of milk or milk products a day. The highest milk consumption contribution in India, about 30 percent, is by Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab. The number of adults consuming milk and curd at least once a week has increased from 60 percent in 2006 to 75 percent in 2021.

Sector-wise milk production (ETV Bharat)

According to a report of the Department of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry and Dairying on December 3, 2024, in 2022 and 2023, the per capita milk consumption in rural areas was 164 grams per day and in urban areas, 190 grams per day. There are about 303.76 million animals in the country, including cows, buffaloes and yaks, as per the 20th livestock census.

About 8 crore farmers are engaged in dairy farming and 15.82 lakh are members of dairy cooperative societies. They have together contributed to the production of more than 57.31 lakh litres of milk.

Dr Ravinder Singh Grewal said "There is a large section of vegetarians in our country and so the importance of milk increases even more. The protein that comes from animal sources is only available from milk, which is very important for human health. Milk is especially important for those who do not consume meat and chicken" "Milk has been given the status of a complete food, containing good fat, lactose other essential vitamins. The protein found in milk is of great biological importance. For the physical growth of children, for the youth to stay healthy, for women to address deficiencies, milk and its products are very important." Dr Grewal said.

According to Dr Grewal, dairy farming business is flourishing not only in Punjab but across the country. The government has also comes up with schemes from time to time that includes animal improvement projects, vaccination, training programmes, disease control programmes and subsidies. Commercial dairy farming has been adopted by farmers as the main business and it is a very profitable, he said adding, there is a profit of Rs 5 to 7 per kg in milk of foreign breed cows. If the farmers do the marketing themselves, then up to Rs 10 per kg in buffalo milk is saved, he added.