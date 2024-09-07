ETV Bharat / international

World Literacy Day: Celebrating The Power Of Education And Knowledge

New Delhi: Every year, September 8 marks a global celebration of literacy and the vital role it plays in shaping individuals and societies.

Known as World Literacy Day, this special occasion highlights the importance of reading and writing as cornerstones of personal growth and empowerment.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) first declared this day in 1966 to address the global literacy crisis, with the vision of promoting education for all. Decades later, the day continues to emphasise the need for accessible education, especially in regions where literacy rates are still low.

The theme for World Literacy Day 2024 focuses on Literacy for a Sustainable Future, highlighting how education is key to solving some of the world’s most pressing challenges, from climate change to economic inequality.

The Role of Literacy in Empowering Individuals

Literacy is more than the ability to read and write, it is a fundamental human right that lays the foundation for lifelong learning and personal empowerment. For children, learning to read opens doors to a world of knowledge, enabling them to explore new ideas, think critically, and express themselves effectively. For adults, literacy helps in securing employment, managing personal finances, and participating in community life.

In countries with high literacy rates, individuals enjoy better health outcomes, reduced poverty levels, and more civic participation. In contrast, illiteracy can keep people trapped in cycles of poverty, with limited opportunities for personal or professional growth.

Global Literacy Challenges and Initiatives

Despite efforts, literacy remains a challenge in many parts of the world. According to UNESCO, an estimated 773 million adults and young people around the world still lack basic literacy skills, with two-thirds of them being women. Many children in conflict zones, rural areas, or underdeveloped regions also struggle to gain access to education, which further perpetuates the cycle of illiteracy.