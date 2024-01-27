World Leprosy Day 2024: 'Beat Leprosy'

Hyderabad: The bacterium Mycobacterium leprae is the source of leprosy, commonly referred to as Hansen's disease. It is a chronic infectious disease. Leprosy is still an international health concern that affects disadvantaged populations across the globe, even with tremendous breakthroughs in healthcare. Every year on the last Sunday of January, the world joins together to commemorate World Leprosy Day, which aims to raise awareness about this sometimes misunderstood and stigmatised disease.

Understanding Leprosy: Leprosy mostly affects the respiratory tract mucosa, skin, and peripheral nerves. From skin sores and numbness to muscle weakness, it can present with a variety of symptoms. Even though leprosy can be cured with multidrug therapy, the disease's stigma endures, causing those who are afflicted to face persecution and social exclusion..

Celebrating World Leprosy Day: World Leprosy Day provides an important forum for debunking misconceptions about the illness and advancing inclusivity. By planning events, disseminating information on social media, and having discussions that dispel prejudices, people are urged to get involved. Through cultivating empathy and compassion, we may help de-stigmatise leprosy.

Theme- The theme for this year's World Leprosy Day is “Beat Leprosy”. This theme perfectly captures the day's two main goals: eradicating the stigma attached to leprosy and advancing the dignity of those who are impacted by the illness.

How to Celebrate?

Educate and Raise Awareness: Share accurate information about leprosy through social media, workshops, or community events to dispel misconceptions and reduce stigma.

Share accurate information about leprosy through social media, workshops, or community events to dispel misconceptions and reduce stigma. Support Affected Communities: Volunteer or donate to organisations working towards the rehabilitation and welfare of individuals affected by leprosy.

Volunteer or donate to organisations working towards the rehabilitation and welfare of individuals affected by leprosy. Promote Early Detection: Encourage regular health check-ups and early diagnosis to prevent complications and promote timely treatment.

WHO's Contribution: A key player in the worldwide effort to combat leprosy is the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO attempts to lower the disease's burden and guarantee access to efficient treatment through its Leprosy Elimination Program. The organisation is concentrated on bolstering social inclusion, advancing healthcare systems, and funding studies to improve leprosy awareness and management.